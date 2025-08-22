Capital XTRA’s Carnival 2025: How to watch it back

22 August 2025, 17:43

Capital XTRA’s Carnival 2025: How to watch it back
Capital XTRA’s Carnival 2025: How to watch it back. Picture: Global

Capital XTRA has been celebrating Notting Hill Carnival to the MAX. From a live steel pan performance by our very own Shayna Marie, to our Carnival Commute. How can you still be involved? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital XTRA has been celebrating Carnival all week in anticipation of Bank Holiday Weekend celebrations in Notting Hill.

We had the world-renowned steel-pan band, the Metronomes, in the building all week, training up one of our Breakfast presenters, Shayna Marie.

This peaked in a live performance with Mas dancers all kitted out in their Carnival gear.

Listeners got to have their say in an online poll, at the beginning of the week, getting to choose which presenter would have to learn and play in a live steel-pan performance on Carnival Friday, the 22nd August.

The fans picked Shayna Marie, and she delivered an exhilarating rendition of none other than the Summer anthem ‘Shake It to the Max’ by Moliy.To catch up on all the action or just relive the pure vibes, you can watch below or on the Global Player, to see the very exciting on-air content.

Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie take on Moliy's 'Shake it to the Max' on the Steel Pan🥁🎉

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What happened to Tyla in Brazil?

What happened to Tyla in Brazil?

Drake set to release new album 'Iceman'

Drake new album ‘Iceman’: Name, release date, features and all the clues

Rihanna’s third pregnancy: Due date, baby’s gender & name rumours

Rihanna’s third pregnancy: Due date, baby’s gender & name rumours

Is Rihanna going on a UK tour in 2026?

Is Rihanna going on a UK tour in 2026?

Trending

Has Rihanna given birth to a baby girl? Inside the rumours

Has Rihanna given birth to a baby girl? Inside the rumours

Love Island UK 2025: All the couples still together from series 12

Love Island UK 2025: All the couples still together from series 12

From Will Smith to Leigh-Anne - all the Notting Hill Carnival tips

From Will Smith to Leigh-Anne - all the Notting Hill Carnival tips

The GRM Gala 2025: The Best Red Carpet Looks

The GRM Gala 2025: The Best Red Carpet Looks

Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Joe & Dru Hil ‘RnB Xmas Ball’ 2025: Dates, Tickets, Venues & More

Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Joe & Dru Hil ‘RnB Xmas Ball’ 2025: Dates, Tickets, Venues & More

Tickets

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working