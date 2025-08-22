Capital XTRA’s Carnival 2025: How to watch it back

Capital XTRA’s Carnival 2025: How to watch it back. Picture: Global

Capital XTRA has been celebrating Notting Hill Carnival to the MAX. From a live steel pan performance by our very own Shayna Marie, to our Carnival Commute. How can you still be involved? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Capital XTRA has been celebrating Carnival all week in anticipation of Bank Holiday Weekend celebrations in Notting Hill.

We had the world-renowned steel-pan band, the Metronomes, in the building all week, training up one of our Breakfast presenters, Shayna Marie.

This peaked in a live performance with Mas dancers all kitted out in their Carnival gear.

Listeners got to have their say in an online poll, at the beginning of the week, getting to choose which presenter would have to learn and play in a live steel-pan performance on Carnival Friday, the 22nd August.

The fans picked Shayna Marie, and she delivered an exhilarating rendition of none other than the Summer anthem ‘Shake It to the Max’ by Moliy.To catch up on all the action or just relive the pure vibes, you can watch below or on the Global Player, to see the very exciting on-air content.