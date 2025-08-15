Capital XTRA Carnival 2025: On-air schedule & specials

Capital XTRA Carnival 2025: On-air schedule & specials. Picture: Global

Capital XTRA’s Carnival celebrations are coming in hot – so here’s everything you need to know. Get Carnival Ready with Capital XTRA!

By Shanai Dunglinson

Carnival 2025 is back and bigger than ever, and at Capital XTRA, we are making a big fuss!

With a stacked line-up of special shows, playlists, and even brand-new mixes, you are in for a treat.

Notting Hill Carnival is taking place over the August bank holiday, between Saturday 23rd August and Monday 25th August.

Over here, though, we are starting things just that bit earlier, kicking off Carnival celebrations on the 18th of August.

As well as the on-air celebrations, we cannot forget the Carnival playlist, which is live on Global Player right now, soundtracking your way to work, your gym sessions. Whatever the vibe, we've got you!

Carnival Playlist. Picture: Global

Capital XTRA Carnival 2025: On-air schedule & specials

Monday 18th August – Friday 22nd August

The Carnival Commute on Breakfast with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie & Drive with Yasser

We are travelling to carnival with the biggest carnival tracks for your commute, every day on Capital XTRA Breakfast & Drive with Yasser. Be prepared to drive (safely) whilst loosening up those hips for the approaching event.

Friday 22nd August 2025

Notting Hill Carnival 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Capital XTRA’s Carnival Breakfast with Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie

Robert & Shayna are officially kicking off carnival weekend on the breakfast show. They’ll be hosting a live carnival band and taking on a very exciting Carnival Challenge. Listen from 6:30 AM & watch on live Global Player!

Carnival Fridays

For one day only, Hip Hop Fridays is being taken over to celebrate carnival with carnival-themed mixes in every show across the day.

Friday Night

Teeshow (7-9 PM), DJ Semtex (9-11 PM) & Kennedy Taylor (11 PM -1 AM) will be warming up the start of the bank holiday weekend with the biggest tracks and carnival riddims in the mix.

Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Getty Images

Saturday 23rdAugust 2025

Saturday Night

Manny Norte (7-11 PM) will be continuing the bank holiday energy with plenty of carnival tracks in the mix to soundtrack your Saturday night. Plus Afro B (11 PM - 1 AM) is bringing the biggest sounds from Africa to your speakers!

Sunday 24th August 2025

Capital XTRA Carnival

We’ll be helping you get Carnival ready all day on Capital XTRA with the biggest carnival tracks, and we’ll be checking in with Glory, who will be down at Notting Hill Carnival to bring the vibe from the streets to your speakers.

Sunday Night

Manny Norte is back for The Norte Show (7-10 PM) to bring the carnival energy, followed by the Reggage Recipe with Ras Kwame (10 PM - 1 AM) with a Carnival special.

So, make sure your locked in because believe us, you don't wanna miss out!