Capital XTRA launches new ad-free radio service, Capital Plus

Capital XTRA launches new ad-free* radio service, Capital Plus. Picture: Global

Capital XTRA has launched a new ad-free* subscription service, Capital Plus!

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Listen to all your favourite shows without interruptions, alongside even more brilliant music to explore across Capital XTRA and its sister stations, Capital, Capital Dance and more.

Whether you’re tuning in live, listening back on Replay or catching up later, it’s all there for you to enjoy, ad-free*!

In addition to ad-free* listening, Capital Plus subscribers will also get one competition entry a week, like Cash Call, priority access to events, an exclusive newsletter and 15% discount in our merch store.

How to subscribe to Capital Plus

Capital Plus. Picture: Global

Want to take your listening up a notch and enjoy Capital XTRA without the ads? You can sign up to Capital Plus through Global Player here.

If you’re new to Plus, you can try it free through the Global Player mobile app.

The free trial is only available on mobile-app subscriptions and is limited to one per customer across all of our radio subscription packages.

Capital Plus. Picture: Global

After the trial, the subscription is available from £4.99 per month or £49.99 per year, and includes Capital XTRA, Capital XTRA Reloaded, Capital, Capital Anthems, Capital Chill and Capital Dance.

Once you’ve subscribed, you can listen ad-free* across the UK using Global Player on your phone or laptop, as well as through Alexa smart speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Apple TV.

Ad-free* applies to the removal of ad breaks. Sponsorships will remain.