Capital XTRA is hosting Black On The Square in Trafalgar Square

Capital XTRA is hosting Black On The Square in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Press Release

Capital XTRA is teaming up for this year's Black On The Square, the family-friendly festival that is set to take over London’s Trafalgar Square, with music, food and more. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Black On The Square is back in London’s iconic Trafalgar Square, but this year Capital XTRA is getting involved, hosting the main stage, and here is everything you need to know about it!

The family-friendly festival is now in its fourth year of celebrating Black culture and creativity on September 5th, organised by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Capital XTRA’s very own Breakfast hosts Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie will be hosting the main stage, bringing the energy, joined by Manny Norte, who will be setting the vibe on the decks.

The theme this year is ‘This is our London’, celebrating the everyday cultural imprint of Black communities across the city.

There are some extra-special musical performances, fitness classes, food vendors and a whole lot more, but how do you get involved?

Here are all the details.

Black On Square 2026. Picture: Press Release

When & Where is Black On the Square 2026?

The event is taking place on September 5th.

The fun is taking place from 12pm-6pm all day long, filled with live music, dance, food, wellbeing sessions, and family activities.

What is happening at Black On the Square 2026?

Black On the Square 2026. Picture: Press Release

There will be live performances from stars Triniboi Joocie, FIBI, Tomorrow’s Warriors’ jazz band, Nu Establishment and more.

Alongside Capital XTRA’s main stage, there will also be a talent showcase of Black British theatre from Mandala productions, food demos from chef Abbys, and Black-owned traders from everything from food to crafts.

This year's event will also be paying tribute to MOBO Awards founder, Kanya King CBE, as well as celebrating other milestones like 60 years of Notting Hill Carnival and 30 years of MOBOs.

It is an unmissable event, which also happens to be free to attend!