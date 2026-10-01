Capital XTRA Black History Month 2026: On-air schedule & specials

Capital XTRA Black History Month 2026: On-air schedule & specials. Picture: Global

This year, Capital XTRA is going bigger and better for this October’s Black History Month. Celebrating some legendary anniversaries, as well as extra-special guests, here is everything we have got going on.

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Capital XTRA is celebrating Black History Month all of October, on-air as well as across our socials, with everything from specialist mixes from our resident DJs to spotlighting some of the biggest names in Black music.

The station is going bigger this year, with the whole station reflecting the important month.

Everything from the music we play to the content we post will be focused on championing the Black talent from the past and present.

Here is everything to know.

Milestones in Music on Capital XTRA Breakfast with Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie

Milestones in Music on Capital XTRA Breakfast with Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie. Picture: Global

Capital XTRA Breakfast will be spotlighting and celebrating some of the biggest anniversaries in 2026.

Black History Month this year coincides with some of the most important celebrations across music & we will be reflecting on some of the biggest events in Black British culture.

Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie will be focusing on two different anniversaries every Monday and Friday on Breakfast.

From 30 years of the MOBO Awards to 60 years of Notting Hill Carnival, the best of the best will be celebrated from 6:30am every Monday and Friday across October.

Black History Month on Evenings with Kamila Rose

Black History Month on Evenings with Kamila Rose. Picture: Global

The Homegrown Track of the Week we know and love is being transformed across Black History Month, looking back at some of the best moments from our legendary Homegrown Live events.

Every Monday, Kamila Rose will be throwing it back to some of the extra-special performances from XTRA’s Homegrown Live Events, which feature some of the best talents and you’ll even be able to watch some of these throwback performances on our socials!

From WSTRN to Stefflon Don, the viral performances are back for another play live on the radio!

Homegrown. Picture: Global

Every Tuesday evening show will be giving their flowers to some of the best UK producer talents, including Jae5 and TSB.

Kamila Rose will be sticking to business as usual, spotlighting some of the best UK talents, catching up with the artists behind our Homegrown Track of the Week, as well as an extra-special mix from a collective of DJs, celebrating some of the music that has shaped us.

Black History Month on Reloaded & Reloaded Sundays with Lisa Maffia

Black History Month on Reloaded & Reloaded Sundays with Lisa Maffia. Picture: Global

Capital XTRA Reloaded will be championing the Black Legends this October, with the 12pm Legends hour extended for a special full 9am-5pm schedule stacked with the best of the best.

From 12pm on Sundays, Lisa Maffia will be celebrating each Reloaded Legend a week, and having a look at their most defining tracks.

Black History Month on Specialist Shows

Black History Month on Specialist Shows. Picture: Global

Every weekend, the Specialist DJs of XTRA, including everyone from Manny Norte to DJ Semtex, will be doing an extended mix of the milestone celebrations on Breakfast by taking inspiration from Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie’s weekly theme.

Listeners can expect special mixes inspired by everything from 30 years of MOBOS to 60 years of Notting Hill Carnival.

Ras Kwame will also be interviewing pioneers in Black music & culture on the Reggae Recipe, every Sunday.

Black History Month on Capital XTRA Socials

bhm. Picture: Global

All across our socials, XTRA will be reflecting all of the above on-air content as well as some exclusive content.

We’ll be throwing it back to some of the best and most iconic performances from Homegrown Live as well as some throwback interviews with some of the biggest guests who have come through over the years!

As well as hearing from Capital XTRA’s own presenters to see what they think are some of the most influential tracks that represent Black British music culture.