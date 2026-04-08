What happened with Burna Boy and DJ Tunez?

What happened with Burna Boy and DJ Tunez? Picture: Getty Images

Burna Boy and DJ Tunez were allegedly involved in a fight at an event in Nigeria, leading to the Nigerian DJ Association banning all Burna Boy music temporarily. But what actually happened? Why do they have beef? & What did Wizkid say? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Burna Boy and DJ Tunez were reportedly involved in a public fight at a party in Lagos, Nigeria, with videos going viral on social media, but why? What happened? & What did Wizkid say?

The pair were at the popular event, Obi’s House, where the fan-favourite Nigerian DJ took to the stage.Prior to the altercation, he was performing whilst Burna Boy was in the crowd.

It wasn’t until later on in the evening that the African Giant allegedly launched an attack on DJ Tunez, whilst his head was supposedly turned.

Burna Boy & DJ Tunez. Picture: Getty Images

Wizkid’s personal DJ alleges that he was largely outnumbered with 10 men on him, taking to socials to share his anger at the situation.

He wrote: “This N***a Burna Boy, all signs of weakness. First off, you hit me in the back of my head without me looking, that’s some sucka s**t, my boy. 1 vs 10, and I stood my ground.“

Wizkid also spoke out in a rare occurrence, condemning Burna's actions.

He wrote: "P***y n***a Jump a dj with 10man carry."

DJ Tunez & Wizkid. Picture: Getty Images

The incident has gone viral, with the videos gaining hundreds of thousands of views, showing a huge mass of people throwing punches.

In one video, it appears that Tunez is on the floor repeatedly being kicked.

The 34-year-old has since gone viral in a video of him dancing in a towel, on his friend's Snapchat story, to DJ Tunez’s song ‘Money Constant’, seemingly mocking the DJ by lying on the floor.

Some reports are suggesting the altercation kicked off because the 38-year-old didn’t play Burna’s music, instead opting for his long-standing rival Wizkid’s music; however, this has not been confirmed as the reason.

DJ Tunez & Burna Boy. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Both the ‘Last Last’ and the ‘Kese’ artists did once get along, but over the past few years tensions have grown, assumed to be due to the competitiveness between the two Nigerian artists.

Following the fight, the Nigerian DJ Association, of which the alleged victim is a member, has banned all members from playing Burna Boy music.

In their statement, they said: “Our team will carry out a proper investigation on the incident that happened to one of our own, DJ Tunez. We urge the DJs in Nigeria as a whole to be vigilant and be respectful to any individual male or female artist in their various events.”

Burna Boy & Wizkid. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Fans are shocked at the incident.

One fan commented: “If burna don’t apologize to dj tunez and wizzy we are going to cancel him ❤️🙌.”

Another said: “Approaching 40 and still fighting in the club. 😩😩😩.”