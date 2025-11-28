Why did Burna Boy cancel his US tour?

Burna Boy has slowly started to cancel dates on his 2025 US tour, but why exactly? And what is the Nigerian artist’s net worth? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Burna Boy breaks down ‘No Sign of Weakness’ album track list & shares BTS stories 💿👀

Burna Boy has announced he has cancelled his upcoming concerts in Minneapolis and Chicago on his ‘No Signs of Weakness’ tour 2025, where he initially started in Europe and Australia.

The artist has been one of the leaders of the Afrobeats genre for almost an entire decade, with his releases ‘African Giant’ and ‘Twice As Tall’ being recognised by the Grammys.

He has been smashing records since his success; his most recent album and tour, ‘No Signs of Weakness’, is no different.

However, the ‘Last Last’ singer has been in hot water recently following a fan interaction at his concert in Denver, earlier in November 2025.

Burna was seen on social media kicking a fan out who appeared to be sleeping in the front row.

In the clip, he said: “When I stand up here and see you over there with your girl sleeping … it p****s me the f*** up. Wallahi, I’m not doing another song until you go home.”

The fan was then escorted out of the venue by security.

The backlash from this one clip was a snowball effect, where some fans accused him of arrogance.

Burna even went further to double down on his initial comments, causing an even more dramatic turn of events.

Speaking on a livestream in Pidgin, he said: “Did I ask you all to be my fans? I’m only looking for fans with money these days.”

In response, fans have not been happy, lots of them choosing not to go to his concerts or buy tickets.

Whilst it initially was reported the whole tour had been cancelled, so far it is just the two on November 18th, and December 1st that have officially been cancelled.

However, that being said, there are still a majority of tickets on sale, with the high-capacity venues nowhere close to selling out.

In his most recent gig in Dallas, Texas, he addressed the arena.

He said: “I know my ticket sales are suffering since that incident. Even the coffee I introduced, no one is buying. So please, I am sorry to everyone and everything I said. It was a slip of tongue.”

So, whilst the fate of the rest of the tour is still unsure, some fans are coming to his defence, whilst others claim this is the straw that broke the camel's back.

What is Burna Boy’s net worth?

The African Giant has been touring and releasing music for a decade.

He has multiple platinum albums and is highly regarded as one of the best in the Afrobeats genre.

He is estimated to be worth $22-28 million (£16.6 million- £21 million).

However he spoke in an interview claiming this estimation was way off.