Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson share engagement pictures

1 December 2025, 16:46

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson share engagement pictures
Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson share engagement pictures. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Arsenal player, Saka, has officially shared the news of his engagement to his long-term girlfriend, Tolami Benson, sharing their first-ever pictures together. When did they get engaged? How old is Saka’s fiancé? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson are officially engaged and have shared the cutest engagement photos to announce the news.

On Friday, 28th November, it was reported that Saka had proposed, but it wasn’t until the day after that the couple took to their socials to confirm the news.

Tolami and Saka looked the picture of romance in the photo dump, the influencer dressed in white, whilst the footballer looked smart in a cardigan and glasses.

Saka and Tolami at Wimbeldon
Saka and Tolami at Wimbeldon. Picture: Getty Images

The post already has over 1.5 million likes, with the caption confirming the date of their engagement being a few weeks ago, on November 17th.

Tolami showed off the big rock on her finger, a symbol of them taking the next step.

This is the first time fans have got to see photos of them together outside of the few images from the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Euros, and they are very happy about it.

One fan commented:” Feel like a proud father to someone who doesn’t know me.”

Another said: “She thinks she loves him more than we do 😆.”

The young couple, both 24, are thought to have been together since 2020, with them coming up to 5 years, Tolami finding the Star boy before his big fame.

Whilst the wedding date has not yet been confirmed, we are sure the celebration will be just as beautiful.

Saka & Tolami
Saka & Tolami. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs married?

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs married?

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers: How old is she & how many kids does she have?

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers: How old is she & how many kids does she have?

Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year 2025: Tracks, How to Vote & More

Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year 2025: Tracks, How to Vote & More

Why did Burna Boy cancel his US tour?

Why did Burna Boy cancel his US tour?

Trending

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reportedly engaged to long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reportedly engaged to long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson

Ashanti shares surprise message for Aitch in I’m A Celeb

Ashanti shares surprise message for Aitch in I’m A Celeb

I'm A Celeb final 2025:- When is the show’s end date?

I'm A Celeb final 2025: When is the show’s end date?

Dave & Kano Chapter 16: Lyrics explained as they drop music video

Dave & Kano Chapter 16: Lyrics explained as they drop music video

Who are 50 Cent's kids?

50 Cent’s kids: How many does 50 cent have, what are their names and ages?

Features

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working