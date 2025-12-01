Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson share engagement pictures

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson share engagement pictures. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Arsenal player, Saka, has officially shared the news of his engagement to his long-term girlfriend, Tolami Benson, sharing their first-ever pictures together. When did they get engaged? How old is Saka’s fiancé? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson are officially engaged and have shared the cutest engagement photos to announce the news.

On Friday, 28th November, it was reported that Saka had proposed, but it wasn’t until the day after that the couple took to their socials to confirm the news.

Tolami and Saka looked the picture of romance in the photo dump, the influencer dressed in white, whilst the footballer looked smart in a cardigan and glasses.

Saka and Tolami at Wimbeldon. Picture: Getty Images

The post already has over 1.5 million likes, with the caption confirming the date of their engagement being a few weeks ago, on November 17th.

Tolami showed off the big rock on her finger, a symbol of them taking the next step.

This is the first time fans have got to see photos of them together outside of the few images from the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Euros, and they are very happy about it.

One fan commented:” Feel like a proud father to someone who doesn’t know me.”

Another said: “She thinks she loves him more than we do 😆.”

The young couple, both 24, are thought to have been together since 2020, with them coming up to 5 years, Tolami finding the Star boy before his big fame.

Whilst the wedding date has not yet been confirmed, we are sure the celebration will be just as beautiful.