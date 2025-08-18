Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson addresses pregnancy rumours

Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson addresses pregnancy rumours. Picture: Getty Images

Tolami Benson has responded to pregnancy rumours after a photo sparked rumours online. What did she have to say? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Arsenal footballer and star boy, Bukayo Saka and his long-term girlfriend, Tolami Benson, recently faced rumours they were expecting as a picture surfaced online, but the influencer took to socials to quickly shut down pregnancy rumours.

The couple have been together since 2020, with her famously appearing to support her man in the 2024 Euros tournament.

On the 16th of August, Tolami shared a seemingly innocent photo of her with a friend to her 200K Instagram followers.

Saka and Tolami. Picture: Getty Images

In the photo, she can be seen raising a glass, as she and her friend form a heart with their hands on her stomach, as if they were celebrating a pregnancy announcement.

In the screenshot, a friend can be seen messaging the influencer.

They said: “Uhmmm? 🤰🏾You have something to tell me? 🥰🥰🥰🩷🥰🥰”

Tolami responded: “No 😂😂😂😂. Absolutely not.”

Fans immediately jumped to the couple’s defence, saying that people are too hyper-focused on pregnancy, saying it was just a pose, further shutting down the internet rumour.

One fan commented: “A girl can't even bloat or cover their stomach in peace again.”

Another said: “Studies shows those who mind their business lives long !!!”

Meanwhile, Saka recently played for Arsenal in their first game in the new season of the Premier League.