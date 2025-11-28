Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reportedly engaged to long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reportedly engaged to long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson. Picture: Getty Images

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson are reportedly engaged, with the football star setting up a romantic proposal. But how long have they been together? How old is Tolami? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson are reportedly engaged, following the Arsenal footballer organising a romantic proposal for his long-term girlfriend, according to The Sun.

The couple have been together since his early days at Arsenal, the influencer supporting his career through his growing fame.

It was reported that the ‘Star boy’ organised a romantic proposal on the rooftop of a London hotel, in an intimate set-up.

Bukayo Saka & Tolami Benson. Picture: Getty Images

Neither of the pair has confirmed the news themselves yet, but they are assumed to be enjoying the privacy whilst it lasts.

Although fairly young, both being 24, they have always been very serious, and this next step is sure to be exciting for the couple.

Fans were first properly introduced to Tolami following the 2022 World Cup, where images of her in the stands in fashionable personalised outfits went viral.

However, the pair are thought to have privately started dating in 2020.

The couple at the World Cup and the Euros. Picture: Getty Images

They both share a puppy that Saka gifted as a Valentine's Day present, the couple creating their own little family unit.

The news has fans super excited for the couple.

One fan commented: “Seeing Saka getting married is just a very pleasant surprise, time really flies.”

Another said: “Saka is winning even more off the pitch tbh.”