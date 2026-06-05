Bryson Tiller ‘The Neo Trapsoul’ UK Tour 2026: Dates, tickets & presale

Bryson Tiller ‘The Neo Trapsoul’ UK Tour 2026: Dates, tickets & presale. Picture: Press Release

Bryson Tiller is coming to the UK, putting on concerts at London’s O2 and some other iconic UK venues, with support from Majid Jordan. But how do you get tickets through Ticketmaster? When are the Bryson Tiller concerts? & Is there a Live Nation presale? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Bryson Tiller is coming to the UK on his ‘The Neo Trapsoul Tour’ with the concerts set to take over London, Birmingham, Manchester, and more – but how do you get tickets? Is there a presale? And when are the Bryson Tiller concerts?

The RnB singer is finally back and crossing the pond to put on a legendary performance of his upcoming album, as well as his iconic debut album ‘TRAPSOUL’, this being his first headline tour in the UK since 2024.

Bryson recently dropped his new single ‘IT’S OK’ to rave reviews, and fans can’t wait for the next project, following his 2025 album ‘Solace & The Vices’.

Bryson Tiller. Picture: Getty Images

However, the Grammy-nominated artist also recently celebrated 10 years of his iconic ‘TRAPSOUL’ debut album.

It is a 61-date world tour taking over the US, Australia, and the UK – but how do you make sure you are there?

Here are all the details.

What are the dates of Bryson Tiller’s ‘The Neo Trapsoul’ UK 2026 Tour?

Bryson Tiller tour. Picture: Press Release

Bryson is heading all over the UK for 5 separate concerts, coming to Manchester, Leeds, London, Birmingham, and Cardiff.

Here is the full list of dates and venues:

Manchester | Co-op Live Arena | Decemer 3rd

Leeds | First Direct Bank Arena | December 4th

Cardiff | Utilita Arena | December 5th

London | O2 Arena | December 7th

Birmingham | BP Pulse Live | December 9th

How do you get tickets to Bryson Tiller’s ‘The Neo Trapsoul’ UK 2026 Tour?

Bryson Tiller. Picture: Getty Images

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 5th, at 12 pm.

Fans can access the tickets from here.

Is there a presale for Bryson Tiller’s ‘The Neo Trapsoul’ UK 2026 Tour?

Fans could access the artist presale from Wednesday, 3rd June at 12 pm.