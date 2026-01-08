Bruno Mars' The Romantic UK tour in 2026 & how much are tickets?

Bruno Mars' The Romantic UK tour in 2026 & how much are tickets? Picture: Getty Images

Bruno Mars has announced his The Romantic Tour, taking over the UK and Europe in the Summer of 2026. Is Bruno Mars performing at Wembley Stadium? Where is he doing his concerts? When are the tickets on presale? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bruno Mars has announced he is back and embarking on his very own The Romantic Tour 2026, with stops in London and all over Europe – but how do you get tickets?

The pop powerhouse has been dominating the game for almost two decades, debuting with his anthems ‘Just The Way You Are’ and ‘Grenade’ back in 2010, and the rest has been history.

The new tour is, of course, accompanying his upcoming highly-anticipated 2026 album, ‘The Romantic’, which is set to drop February 27th.

Bruno Mars new album. Picture: Getty Images

The Romantic Tour 2026 is taking over the whole globe, with Bruno set to perform at one of the most iconic venues, Wembley Stadium.

The tour is being supported by some mega names, including Raye, Victoria Monet, Anderson Paak, and Leon Thomas.

But when do tickets go on sale? & How much will tickets be?

What are the dates for Bruno Mars’ ‘The Romantic Tour’ UK & Europe 2026?

Brun Mars 'The Romantic Tour' 2026. Picture: Instagram via @brunomars

The fast-approaching tour is set to start in Summer 2026, initially premiering in Las Vegas and ending in Canada, stretching over 7 months!

The ’24K Magic’ artist is set to put on the show of a lifetime, it being almost a decade since his last ‘24K Magic World Tour’.

The UK 2026 Dates are:

July 18th Wembley Stadium, London

July 19th Wembley Stadium, London

The European 2026 Dates are:

June 20th Paris, France

June 21st Paris, France

June 26th Berlin, Germany

July 4th Amsterdam, The Netherlands

July 5th Amsterdam, The Netherlands

July 10th Madrid, Spain

July 14th Milan, Italy

When do Bruno Mars ‘The Romantic Tour’ tickets go on presale & how do you get access?

Bruno Mars. Picture: Getty Images

Bruno Mars’ ‘The Romantic Tour’ is sure to be a sell-out, with fans having been desperate to see the superstar back on stage.

Announcing the tour on January 8th, the artist has revealed there will be exclusive presale access for fans who sign up through this link.

The presale begins on January 14th at 12pm GMT for the London dates.

General sale for tickets is available the day after, on January 15th at 12pm.

How much will Bruno Mars Tickets be?

Bruno Mars. Picture: Getty Images

Right now, the prices are only estimations, but with the hype and anticipation being high, this is most likely going to push ticket prices higher, especially considering how long it has been since Bruno has toured.

Based on recent stadium tours from artists like The Weeknd, suggest an average cost of £90-150 for seated tickets and £130 upwards for standing tickets.

However, we will update when the prices are confirmed.