Bruno Mars London, Wembley Stadium tour setlist & support acts

16 July 2026, 18:33

Bruno Mars London, Wembley Stadium tour setlist & support acts
Bruno Mars London, Wembley Stadium tour setlist & support acts. Picture: Getty Images

Bruno Mars is on his 2026 UK ‘The Romantic Tour,’ taking over London’s Wembley Stadium. The London concert dates are set to be the event of the Summer Calendar. But who are the support acts for Bruno Mars? & What songs are on the setlist?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bruno Mars is heading to the UK capital, London, on his 2026 ‘The Romantic Tour,’ taking over the iconic Wembley Stadium for 6 epic concert dates – but what songs are on the setlist?

The music icon is on his first UK tour since 2018, and the fans are eager to see the ‘Die With A Smile’ singer back in his prime.

His most recent album, ‘The Romantic’, features hits ‘Risk It All’ and ‘Cha Cha Cha’, but with some extra special support acts, it’s clear Bruno will be taking fans on a journey through his decade-long career.

Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars. Picture: Getty Images

But what songs are on the setlist? & Who are the support acts?

Here are all the details.

Who are the support acts for Bruno Mars’ London concert?

Victoria Monet, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak
Victoria Monet, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak. Picture: Getty & Alamy

The ‘Treasure’ singer has been on his tour since April, starting in the US and continuing on through Europe.

Along the way, he announced several performers, including Raye, Victoria Monet, Leon Thomas, & more.

For the 6 dates at Wembley Stadium, it is confirmed that Anderson Paak will open under his stage name DJ Pee Wee, alongside RnB singer Victoria Monet.

Anderson Paak is also set to come out as part of the infamous duo with Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic.

What is the setlist for Bruno Mars’ Wembley Stadium concert?

Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars. Picture: Getty Images

The full setlist is:

1. Risk It All

2. Cha Cha Cha

3. Play Video

4. On My Soul

5. 24K Magic

6. Treasure

7. God Was Showing Off

8. I Just Might

9. Perm

10. Why You Wanna Fight?

11. Oh Girl / I Miss You / You Are Everything / I Want to Be Your Man / Let's Get It On / Please Me

12. That's What I Like

13. Something Serious

14. Blast Off

15. Silk Sonic Intro

16. 777

17. Fly as Me

18. Smokin Out the Window

19. Leave the Door Open

20. Marry You

21. Die With a Smile

22. It Will Rain / Talking to the Moon / Grenade / When I Was Your Man

23. Versace on the Floor

24. Locked Out of Heaven

25. Just the Way You Are

26. Uptown Funk

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Inside Zendaya’s dating history: From Tom Holland to ex-boyfriends

Inside Zendaya’s dating history: From Tom Holland to ex-boyfriends

Is Justin Bieber going on a ‘Swag’ world tour after Coachella?

Is Justin Bieber going on tour after World Cup final?

Enter Capital XTRA's Music Test for your chance to win £1000

Enter Capital XTRA's Music Test for your chance to win £1000

Kai Cenat: Age, real name & net worth

Kai Cenat: Age, real name & net worth

Trending

The Aaliyah song that was recorded in just 4 hours

The Aaliyah song that was recorded in just 4 hours

Love Island 2026: Who is coupled up? All the couples following the recoupling

Love Island 2026: Who is coupled up? All the couples following the recoupling

Who is Love Island's 2026 Jasmine Müller? Age, Ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend

Who is Love Island's 2026 Jasmine Müller? Age, Ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend

Love Island UK’s Kavan Murphy: Age, where he’s from & age-gap with Jasmine Muller

Love Island’s Kavan Murphy: Age, where he’s from & age-gap with Jasmine Muller

Love Island UK's Angelista Gunda: Where's she from, age & Instagram

Love Island UK's Angelista Gunda: Where's she from, age & Instagram

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working