Bruno Mars London, Wembley Stadium tour setlist & support acts

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Bruno Mars is on his 2026 UK ‘The Romantic Tour,’ taking over London’s Wembley Stadium. The London concert dates are set to be the event of the Summer Calendar. But who are the support acts for Bruno Mars? & What songs are on the setlist?
Bruno Mars is heading to the UK capital, London, on his 2026 ‘The Romantic Tour,’ taking over the iconic Wembley Stadium for 6 epic concert dates – but what songs are on the setlist?
The music icon is on his first UK tour since 2018, and the fans are eager to see the ‘Die With A Smile’ singer back in his prime.
His most recent album, ‘The Romantic’, features hits ‘Risk It All’ and ‘Cha Cha Cha’, but with some extra special support acts, it’s clear Bruno will be taking fans on a journey through his decade-long career.
But what songs are on the setlist? & Who are the support acts?
Here are all the details.
The ‘Treasure’ singer has been on his tour since April, starting in the US and continuing on through Europe.
Along the way, he announced several performers, including Raye, Victoria Monet, Leon Thomas, & more.
For the 6 dates at Wembley Stadium, it is confirmed that Anderson Paak will open under his stage name DJ Pee Wee, alongside RnB singer Victoria Monet.
Anderson Paak is also set to come out as part of the infamous duo with Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic.
The full setlist is:
1. Risk It All
2. Cha Cha Cha
3. Play Video
4. On My Soul
5. 24K Magic
6. Treasure
7. God Was Showing Off
8. I Just Might
9. Perm
10. Why You Wanna Fight?
11. Oh Girl / I Miss You / You Are Everything / I Want to Be Your Man / Let's Get It On / Please Me
12. That's What I Like
13. Something Serious
14. Blast Off
15. Silk Sonic Intro
16. 777
17. Fly as Me
18. Smokin Out the Window
19. Leave the Door Open
20. Marry You
21. Die With a Smile
22. It Will Rain / Talking to the Moon / Grenade / When I Was Your Man
23. Versace on the Floor
24. Locked Out of Heaven
25. Just the Way You Are
26. Uptown Funk