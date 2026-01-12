Did Bruno Mars cancel his tour?

Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak. Picture: Getty Images

Bruno Mars’ ‘The Romantic Tour’ has been going viral since its announcement, including support performances from Anderson Paak, Raye, Victoria Monet and Leon Thomas. But, has Bruno Mars cancelled his 2026 tour? Can you still get tickets? Here are all the details.

Bruno Mars announced his 2026 ‘The Romantic Tour’ with fans already preparing to battle it out for presale tickets, with the artist set to take over Wembley Stadium and other European venues this Summer.

The ‘Finesse’ singer is a global superstar whose accolades include headlining the Super Bowl halftime show and 16 Grammys.

He announced the arrival of his upcoming album ‘Romantic’, set to drop in February 2026, as his first project in almost a decade, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Bruno Mars. Picture: Getty Images

Bruno released the dates and support acts, including his Silk Sonic counterpart, Anderson Paak, on January 8th, and fans are already making strict preparations to secure their tickets for the headline shows.

But now, a rumour on social media, particularly TikTok, has garnered millions of views, featuring fans reacting to the alleged ‘news’ of Bruno cancelling the tour.

One fan wrote: “sorry if this is how u found out don’t search it up tho.”

Another wrote: “I guess no one can buy the tickets now.”

However, we can confirm that this is fake news!

The singer has not announced that his tour will not be going ahead, but has rather been promoting the upcoming concerts.

Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak. Picture: Getty Images

Fans have started the fake rumour to try to discourage fans from getting tickets, to ensure that they themselves can secure their place at the gig.

So, fans can rest assured that the Summer ‘The Romantic’ tour is definitely still going ahead, and the news of cancellation is false.

When is Bruno Mars' presale for 2026 tour?

Brun Mars 'The Romantic Tour' 2026. Picture: Instagram via @brunomars

The presale begins on January 14th at 12 pm, and is sure to sell out quickly.

The presale will be fans' first gauge of just how much the tickets will be.

You can access the presale by signing up here.