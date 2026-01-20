Brooklyn Beckham statement: What really happened with Victoria & David at the wedding

Brooklyn Beckham statement: What really happened with Victoria & David at the wedding. Picture: Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham has made some bold claims in a statement concerning the family feud against his parents, particularly his mother, Victoria Beckham, following his wedding to his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. But what is the supposed dance mentioned in his statement? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Brooklyn Beckham has finally released a statement addressing the rising tension between him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, and his parents, David and Victoria, citing a particular ‘inappropriate’ dance at his wedding.

The family’s eldest son originally got married back in April 2022, in a ceremony that is said to have cost nearly $4 million (£2.9 million).

The couple then later renewed their vows in 2025, claiming they wanted to make new memories "that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment”, a statement at the time that didn’t make too much sense.

The Beckhams. Picture: Getty Images

But now, following Brooklyn’s first official comments on the fallout in a 6-post statement to his 16 million Instagram followers, he accused his parents of being overbearing, controlling, and coercive.

He wrote: “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

He continued: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

The Internet chef then went on to explain certain events in which he believed his parents tried to ruin his relationship with his wife Nicola, claiming that she had been ‘consistently disrespected by my family’.

Brooklyn's statement. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @brooklynbeckhampeltz

The most explosive claim in the statement is where Brooklyn says that his mum crashed what was supposed to be his first dance with his newly-wedded wife, but instead danced ‘inappropriately’ on him, to the point that he was uncomfortable.

Brooklyn said: “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my life. “

The 26-year-old even went into detail about the circumstances surrounding his wedding, which is cited as the peak of the family feud, as well as claiming that David and Victoria tried to get him to sign the rights to his name away the day before his wedding.

Brooklyn addressed the claims made by the Beckhams about Nicola choosing not to wear a wedding dress made by Victoria, claiming that instead the fashion designer ‘cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design.

Brooklyn's statement. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @brooklynbeckhampeltz

This explosive response seems to be the result of years of unhappiness with his family, with their family feud being reported on for months with no real responses from either side.

This is the first time either of the direct members of the fallout has commented.

Cruz Beckham, the youngest of the brothers, posted to his socials for the first time concerning the family drama, hitting out at ‘false’ claims of his parents blocking the eldest son.

Cruz wrote: “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up to being blocked, as did I.”