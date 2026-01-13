BRITs Week for War Child is back: Win Tickets to see kwn

The BRITs are collaborating with charity War Child to put on a series of intimate gigs with huge artists for charity, and Capital XTRAs Homegrown Track of the Year Winner, kwn, is performing an exclusive gig that we are giving you the chance to win tickets to.

BRITs Week brings music lovers together to help War Child protect, educate, and stand up for children when they need it most.

Between February 12th and 27th, numerous artists, including, kwn , will be putting on extra-special shows for charity.

Right now, 1 in 5 children worldwide are growing up affected by conflict.

Instead of safety, school and play, they face fear, displacement and loss every single day. The need for action has never been more urgent.

Kwn is performing a one-off gig at Brighton music venue, Patterns.

The ‘with all due respect’ artist will be taking the stage in honour of the charity on Februrary 25th, as well as other artists on selected dates throughout the same week.

There will be a limited number of tickets for each show on sale.

Sign up for pre-sale access here, before 2pm, Wednesday 14th January.

The presale will be available from 10 am Thursday, 15th January.

Tickets will be on general sale from 10am Friday, 16th January, and is accessible here.

Fans can also win their way in through a prize draw.

To enter the prize draw and win a pair of tickets to see the artist of their choice, fans can make a donation starting from £10 per entry to War Child, via this link.

The raffle will go live as each show sells out.

The prize draw is available here.

There are also numerous other gigs up and down the country this February from some other exciting artists for BRITs Week including Fatboy Slim, Myles Smith and Rossi.

Sign up now via this to be first in line.

Proceeds from the shows will help to support War Child’s work that aims to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out, and staying long after the cameras leave to support them through their recovery - keeping them safe, helping them process and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for a brighter future.