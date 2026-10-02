Black British Firsts: The People Who Broke New Ground

Black British Firsts: The People Who Broke New Ground. Picture: Getty Images

Black British History is one that is rich and colorful, with some legendary icons who broke down barriers that were previously thought untouchable. From the medical field of Mary Seacole to the acting world of Daniel Kaluuya, here is a curated list of some of the most iconic Black and British history makers to celebrate this Black History Month.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Black History Month is a time to reflect on those legends who paved the way for the diverse society we live in, in 2026.

All corners of society had people who had to be the first, and there are many names that should be celebrated for their work.

Here is a curated list of some of those names that achieved the firsts as Black Britons.

Black History Month. Picture: Global

Mary Seacole - Jamaican Nurse & First Black British Female Autobiographer (1857)

Mary Seacole was a Jamaican-born nurse who was the daughter of a Jamaican hotel owner and a British Army soldier.

During her life she lived and worked all across the world, which was very unusual for a solo female traveller.

She documented her travels and medical experiences in her biography ‘Wonderful Adventures of Mrs Seacole in Many Lands’, which officially became the first-ever autobiography published by a free Black woman in Britain.

Mary Seacole. Picture: alamy

Her nursing work primarily focused on treating injured and sick British soldiers in Jamaica, in the Crimean War, and across the world, including on battlefields in some occasions.

Mary was so invested in her medical practice that she funded her own trip to Crimea after being turned away from the official nursing regiment sent by Britain.

The nurse set up the ‘British Hotel’, where she housed, fed, and treated many British soldiers during the Crimean conflict.

In her later life she permanently moved to the UK, where she later died.

Mary Seacole statue. Picture: Getty Images

In the Victorian era, Mary was well-known for her medical contributions; however, her legacy faded from public memory, and her grave was rediscovered in 1973.

There is now a statue of Mary that sits outside St Thomas’ Hospital in London and is believed to be the first in the UK to honour a Black woman.

Paul Boateng – The First Black Male Cabinet Ministers (2002)

Paul Boateng – The First Black Male Cabinet Ministers (2002). Picture: Getty Images

Paul Boateng was appointed as the UK’s first Black Cabinet Minister in 2002 as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Throughout his life he had worked as a civil rights lawyer and solicitor, and famously represented Cherry Groce.

Cherry Groce was a Black woman who was unlawfully shot in a police raid, which ultimately led to the 1985 Brixton riots, at a time of great divide.

Paul Boateng with Gordon Brown. Picture: Getty Images

He was one of 3 of the first elected Black MPs in 1987, alongside Diane Abbot, him carving places for Black Britons throughout his career.

He became the UK's first Black government minister in 1997, and then more famously the first Black cabinet member under Gordon Brown.

Nicola Adams – First Female Boxer to win Olympic Gold (2012)

Nicola Adams. Picture: Getty Images

Nicola Adams made modern-day history when she became the first winner of the newly introduced Women’s Boxing event to the Olympics.

The 2012 Olympics was the first-time the sport was recognised, and Nicola became the first winner of the sport in her home country.

The face of Women’s boxing being a Black woman inspired many young Black women who hadn’t previously considered the sport an option for them.

Nicola Adams. Picture: Getty Images

On top of that Nicola also identifies as a gay, further cementing her barrier breaking as a diverse sportswoman.

Speaking in her 2021 documentary, she said: “I knew I wanted to create a path so girls could follow and they wouldn't have to struggle…The power of representation is so important for the next generation. It really changes what people perceive a Black woman to be.”

Fay Allen the 1st Black Female Police Officer (1968)

Fay Allen. Picture: Getty Images

Fay Allen was a Jamaican-born woman who moved to the UK in 1961, where she originally trained and worked as a nurse in Croydon.

She made history when she pursued her life-long passion of policing, after she saw a newspaper advert recruiting new police officers.

At the time, in 1968, the first Black officer, Norwell Roberts, had only joined the year prior.

Fay Allen. Picture: Getty Images

Fay worked as a police officer for four years, where she faced extreme prejudice not just from white people, but from within the black community.

In 2020, a year before her death, she was given a lifetime achievement award by the National Black Police Association.

In 2015 she recalled her time at the police, she said: “On the day I joined, I nearly broke a leg trying to run away from reporters. I realised then that I was a history-maker,.”

Daniel Kaluuya – First Black British actor to win an acting Oscar (2021)

Daniel Kaluuya. Picture: Getty Images

In 2021, Daniel Kaluuya made history as the first Black British actor to win an Oscar.While he had.

Previously having been nominated for the impactful film Get Out, this was the first time he won.

He was only the sixth non-white actor to win the award for Best Supporting Actor since the awards were created in 1929.

Daniel won it for his role in the film Judas and The Black Messiah which was a film which followed the story of the Black Panther Party, which made the award that much more impactful.

In his winning speech he said about the Black Panthers: “They showed us that the power of union, the power of unity, that when they play divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend.… there's so much work to do…I look to everyone in this room every single one of you. You've got work to do, do you understand?”