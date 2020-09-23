Britain’s Got Talent: Ofcom racks up 1,675 complaints over Alesha Dixon’s BLM chain

Ofcom receives nearly 2000 complaints over Alesha Dixon’s BLM chain on BGT. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Britain's Got Talent fans are divided, with some claiming Alesha Dixon's BLM necklace is "too political" for the family show.

Alesha Dixon made a bold statement while wearing a gorgeous Black Lives Matter chain pendant during Saturday’s pre-recorded show of Britain's Got Talent.

Following on from the show, Ofcom has received 1,675 complaints from viewers after the judge, Dixon, wore her gold piece of statement jewellery.

The former Mis-Teeq rapper, wore a necklace consisted of three chains with the pendants spelling out ‘BLM’.

The 41-year-old star also took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing her shiny, bold chain on Monday (Sept 21).

According to The Sun, Ofcom hasn't clarified whether they are going to investigate the complaints surrounding the necklace.

Alesha Dixon shows off Black Lives Matter chain on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

A spokesperson from Ofcom said: "We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

Alesha's choice of jewellery divided viewers with differing opinions, with some claiming "political" references had no place on the family show.

While 42-year-old Dixon hasn’t responded to the complaints, she commented on one of her pictures thanking people for their nice messages.

She said, ‘Thank you for the positive comments & to those that lead with love I see you!’

Underneath Alesha's Instagram post, many fans praised her for standing up for black lives, following the controversy of Diversity dance groups performance.

Dixon's wearing of the necklace, came after ITV 'stood with Diversity' as they featured adverts in national newspapers to support of their 'controversial' Black Lives Matter-inspired dance on BGT.

"That necklace is some Queen energy! 🖤", while another chimed in writing "Stunning and that necklace 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽".

However, some viewers disagreed with Alesha's choice to wear the necklace.

One viewer wrote "BGT alesha’s necklace disgusting. Why are you allowing political statements. #AleshaDixon if #SimonCowell was there I don’t think you’d be wearing it."

There were similar comments being made, however, many fans of the star have denied it is a "political statement" and it's about a movement calling for equality for black people.

