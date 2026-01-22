The BRIT Awards 2026: Full list of nominations & how to vote
22 January 2026, 10:47
The BRITs are back for another year of celebration, with the nominees stacked with some impressive talent. But how do you vote in the BRIT Awards? & When are they? Here are all the details.
The 2026 BRIT Awards are coming in hot, with the full list of nominees being revealed on January 21st, spotlighting some of the new breakthrough artists as well as highlighting the established talent in the music scene.
The BRITs are being held at the O2 on February 28th, being broadcast exclusively on ITV 1 and ITVX.
Olivia Dean is set to perform at the ceremony in her first-ever performance on the BRITs stage, with lots more celebs to be announced.
From Dave to Little Simz, there is a whole lot of talent in this year's nominations.
Here are all the details on the nominees and also how to vote.
Who is nominated for the 2026 BRIT Awards? Full list of nominees:
Artist of the year
Dave
Fred again..
JADE
Lily Allen
Little Simz
Lola Young
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Sam Fender
Self Esteem
Group of the year
The Last Dinner Party
Pulp
Sleep Token
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Album of the year
Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp
Lily Allen - West End Girl
Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
Sam Fender - People Watching
Wolf Alice - The Clearing
Song of the year
Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas - Blessings
Chrystal & Notion - The Days (Notion Remix)
Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity
Ed Sheeran - Azizam
Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap
Lewis Capaldi - Survive
Lola Young - Messy
Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You
Olivia Dean - Man I Need
Raye - Where Is My Husband!
Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In
Skye Newman - Family Matters
International artist of the year
Bad Bunny
Chappell Roan
CMAT
Doechii
Lady Gaga
Rosalía
Sabrina Carpenter
Sombr
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
International group of the year
Geese
Haim
Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami
Tame Impala
Turnstile
International song of the year
Alex Warren - Ordinary
Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club
Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys
Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
Gracie Abrams - That's So True
Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami - Golden
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not
Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.
Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Sombr - Undressed
Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Breakthrough artist
Barry Can't Swim
EsDeeKid
Jim Legxacy
Lola Young
Skye Newman
Critics' Choice
Jacob Alon (winner)
Rose Gray
Sienna Spiro
Best alternative / rock act
Blood Orange
Lola Young
Sam Fender
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Best pop act
Jade
Lily Allen
Lola Young
Olivia Dean
Raye
Best hip-hop / rap / grime act
Central Cee
Dave
Jim Legxacy
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Best R&B act
Jim Legxacy
Kwn
Mabel
Sasha Keable
Sault
Best dance act
Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
FKA twigs
Fred again..Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax
PinkPantheress
Sammy Virji
How to vote in the BRIT Awards 2026?
The public vote for the BRITs only covers two of the categories, with the rest being decided by the BRIT Awards Voting Academy, made up of over 1,000 professionals in the music industry.
The two categories that fans can have their say in are Song of the Year and International Song of the Year.
You will be able to cast your vote via WhatsApp.
The vote opens at 12pm on 30th January, and is open until 11:59pm on February 13th.
Fans have to head to the BRITs WhatsApp Channel or access the vote via the awards’ social media pages.
So, make sure you get your vote in to have your say on the winner!