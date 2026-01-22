The BRIT Awards 2026: Full list of nominations & how to vote

The BRIT Awards 2026: Full list of nominations & how to vote. Picture: Getty Images

The BRITs are back for another year of celebration, with the nominees stacked with some impressive talent. But how do you vote in the BRIT Awards? & When are they? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Raye talks about taking her grandma to the BRITs

The 2026 BRIT Awards are coming in hot, with the full list of nominees being revealed on January 21st, spotlighting some of the new breakthrough artists as well as highlighting the established talent in the music scene.

The BRITs are being held at the O2 on February 28th, being broadcast exclusively on ITV 1 and ITVX.

Olivia Dean is set to perform at the ceremony in her first-ever performance on the BRITs stage, with lots more celebs to be announced.

BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty Images

From Dave to Little Simz, there is a whole lot of talent in this year's nominations.

Here are all the details on the nominees and also how to vote.

Who is nominated for the 2026 BRIT Awards? Full list of nominees:

Dave. Picture: Getty Images

Artist of the year

Dave

Fred again..

JADE

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

Group of the year

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Jim Legxacy and Dave's albums. Picture: Album artwork

Album of the year

Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp

Lily Allen - West End Girl

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving

Sam Fender - People Watching

Wolf Alice - The Clearing

Song of the year

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas - Blessings

Chrystal & Notion - The Days (Notion Remix)

Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity

Ed Sheeran - Azizam

Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap

Lewis Capaldi - Survive

Lola Young - Messy

Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You

Olivia Dean - Man I Need

Raye - Where Is My Husband!

Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In

Skye Newman - Family Matters

International artist of the year

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Rosalía

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

Doechii. Picture: Getty Images

International group of the year

Geese

Haim

Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami

Tame Impala

Turnstile

International song of the year

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club

Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Gracie Abrams - That's So True

Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami - Golden

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not

Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Sombr - Undressed

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Esdeekid. Picture: Instagram

Breakthrough artist

Barry Can't Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Lola Young

Skye Newman

Critics' Choice

Jacob Alon (winner)

Rose Gray

Sienna Spiro

Best alternative / rock act

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Best pop act

Jade

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

Raye

Cental Cee. Picture: Getty Images

Best hip-hop / rap / grime act

Central Cee

Dave

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Best R&B act

Jim Legxacy

Kwn

Mabel

Sasha Keable

Sault

Best dance act

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

FKA twigs

Fred again..Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax

PinkPantheress

Sammy Virji

How to vote in the BRIT Awards 2026?

Little Simz. Picture: Getty Images

The public vote for the BRITs only covers two of the categories, with the rest being decided by the BRIT Awards Voting Academy, made up of over 1,000 professionals in the music industry.

The two categories that fans can have their say in are Song of the Year and International Song of the Year.

You will be able to cast your vote via WhatsApp.

kwn. Picture: Getty Images

The vote opens at 12pm on 30th January, and is open until 11:59pm on February 13th.

Fans have to head to the BRITs WhatsApp Channel or access the vote via the awards’ social media pages.

So, make sure you get your vote in to have your say on the winner!