The BRIT Awards 2025: Full list of nominations & how to vote
23 January 2025, 17:32
Here's who is nominated for the 2025 BRIT Awards, and all the details on how to vote.
Listen to this article
The 2025 BRIT Awards are fast approaching, and the nominations for the music awards have just been announced!
The award for Rising Star has already been announced, with Myles Smith scooping up the prestigious gong.
- Inside Brit Award winner RAYE's 'Flip A Switch' lyrics
- Brit Awards 2022: Dave brings out Fredo, Ghetts, Giggs & Meekz during 'In The Fire' performance
Here's all the nominations for the 2025 BRIT Awards, and all the details on how you can vote for the genre categories, which are fan-led.
Who is nominated for the 2025 BRIT Awards? Full list:
Charli XCX is nominated for the most amount of awards, with five for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year with Mastercard, Dance Act and Pop Act.
Here is the complete list of the 2025 BRIT Award Nominations:
BRITs RISING STAR
Elmiene
Good Neighbours
Myles Smith (Winner)
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Charli xcx - BRAT
The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
Ezra Collective - Dance, No One’s Watching
The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
BEST NEW ARTIST
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD
Artemas - i like the way you kiss me
The Beatles - Now And Then
BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses
Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND
Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - Guess featuring billie eilish
Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone
Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
Dua Lipa - Training Season
Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - Alibi
JADE - Angel Of My Dreams
Jordan Adetunji - KEHLANI
KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It
Myles Smith - Stargazing
Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me
Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D – Somedays
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Amyl and The Sniffers
Confidence Man
Fontaines D.C.
Future & Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
Beyoncé - TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Djo - End of Beginning
Eminem - Houdini
Hozier - Too Sweet
Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
Noah Kahan - Stick Season
Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight
Teddy Swims - Lose Control
Tommy Richman - MILLION DOLLAR BABY
ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Sam Fender
DANCE ACT
Becky Hill
Charli xcx
Chase & Status
Fred again..
Nia Archives
HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT
Promoted by Capital XTRA
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Stormzy
POP ACT
Promoted by Capital
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
JADE
Lola Young
Myles Smith
R&B ACT
Cleo Sol
FLO
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
RAYE
How to vote in the 2025 BRIT Awards:
The winners of the five genre awards will be determined by a public vote exclusively through WhatsApp, which will open on Friday 31st January at 12 midday and close on Friday 14th February at 6pm.
Capital XTRA is supporting the Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act, and you can vote once it opens right here.
When are the 2025 BRIT Awards?
The BRIT Awards 2025 Mastercard will take place on Saturday 1st March - once again taking place on a Saturday in a primetime TV slot - and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.
They will take place at London's O2 Arena.