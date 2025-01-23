The BRIT Awards 2025: Full list of nominations & how to vote

The BRIT Awards 2025: Full list of nominations & how to vote. Picture: Getty / CLIENT

Here's who is nominated for the 2025 BRIT Awards, and all the details on how to vote.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 2025 BRIT Awards are fast approaching, and the nominations for the music awards have just been announced!

The award for Rising Star has already been announced, with Myles Smith scooping up the prestigious gong.

Here's all the nominations for the 2025 BRIT Awards, and all the details on how you can vote for the genre categories, which are fan-led.

RAYE took home the most trophy's for the 2024 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Who is nominated for the 2025 BRIT Awards? Full list:

Charli XCX is nominated for the most amount of awards, with five for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year with Mastercard, Dance Act and Pop Act.

Here is the complete list of the 2025 BRIT Award Nominations:

BRITs RISING STAR

Elmiene

Good Neighbours

Myles Smith (Winner)

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Charli xcx - BRAT

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World

Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective - Dance, No One’s Watching

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

BEST NEW ARTIST

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD

Artemas - i like the way you kiss me

The Beatles - Now And Then

BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses

Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND

Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - Guess featuring billie eilish

Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone

Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove

Dua Lipa - Training Season

Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - Alibi

JADE - Angel Of My Dreams

Jordan Adetunji - KEHLANI

KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It

Myles Smith - Stargazing

Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me

Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D – Somedays

Kendrick Lamar is nominated for Best International Artist. Picture: Press

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Amyl and The Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Beyoncé - TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Djo - End of Beginning

Eminem - Houdini

Hozier - Too Sweet

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Tommy Richman - MILLION DOLLAR BABY

ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

DANCE ACT

Becky Hill

Charli xcx

Chase & Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT

Promoted by Capital XTRA

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

POP ACT

Promoted by Capital

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

JADE

Lola Young

Myles Smith

R&B ACT

Cleo Sol

FLO

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

RAYE

Stormzy is nominated for a couple of awards. . Picture: Getty

How to vote in the 2025 BRIT Awards:

The winners of the five genre awards will be determined by a public vote exclusively through WhatsApp, which will open on Friday 31st January at 12 midday and close on Friday 14th February at 6pm.

Capital XTRA is supporting the Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act, and you can vote once it opens right here.

Is Central Cee your BRIT Award winner? Picture: CLIENT

When are the 2025 BRIT Awards?

The BRIT Awards 2025 Mastercard will take place on Saturday 1st March - once again taking place on a Saturday in a primetime TV slot - and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

They will take place at London's O2 Arena.