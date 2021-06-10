Bow Wow and Soulja Boy upcoming 'Verzuz' battle: Everything we know so far

Here's all we know about Bow Wow and Soulja Boy's highly anticipated, upcoming Verzuz battle.

Bow Wow and Soulja Boy have been hitting headlines recently by throwing shade at each other, creating buzz for their upcoming Verzuz battle.

Here's everything we know about the battle so far.

When is Bow Wow and Soulja Boy's 'Verzuz' battle? The battle between the two rappers has been confirmed via the official Verzuz Instagram page and will take place on June 26 2021. How can I watch Bow Wow and Soulja Boy's 'Verzuz' battle? The rap battle will be available to watch on Triller, Fite TV or on the official Verzuz instagram page (@verzuztv) via Instagram live.

After months of rumours and demands from fans, on May 22 Soulja Boy announced on his Twitter that a Verzuz battle between him and Bow Wow would be going ahead. The legendary rapper said: "Soulja Boy vs Bow Wow #verzuz it's official" followed by the fire emoji and the eyes emoji.

On May 26, Soulja Boy's opponent posted a tweet days later, where he appeared to disagree, saying: "Ain't talking Verzuz until I see some contracts. FACTS...... back to the regular scheduling program".

However, Swizz Beatz - who runs the battles alongside fellow producer Timberland replied to the him simply saying: "knock it off king!!!!!".

Swizz Beats then also posted a screenshot of Soulja Boy's tweet to his Instagram story.

Following this, Swizz Beatz went on to further confirm the battle during an interview on the 'Quick Silva Show'.

The producer was asked "Is this Bow Wow and Soulja Boy Verzuz battle really happening?", to which he responded: “It’s 99 percent real... they got excited, which I’m happy about. I love to see when people get excited and it’s organic".

Since the rumours began, the two rappers have proceeded to throw shots at each other, going back and forth on social media.

Soulja Boy posted a comparison screenshot of the two rappers musical achievements, tweeting: "Wait! Bow wow never went number #1? This is going to be fun".

The 'Crank That' rapper then proceeded to show his confidence by promising Bow Wow his Lamborghini if he manages to beat him.

However, Bow Wow responded with just as much shade on Twitter saying: "I dont want that old ass lambo. Thats the same lambo from when we was younger. You just wrapped it it use to be orange. That car got 300k miles on it. Im cool"

He then proceeded to troll, continuing: "Your lambo dont come with bluetooth. You have a gallardo. Not a hurrican or aventador. You cant even hook that shit up in your car ... yours still got a cd player in it."

However, he concluded the tweet by letting us know the shade is lighthearted saying: "Love you brother see you soon."

The shade didn't end there, Soulja Boy tweeted Bow Wow asking him "How you get so lame" and in response the 'Let me hold you' rapper took digs at Soulja Boy's hairline, saying: "I dunno I should ask you. Have you seen your hairline lately?".

He proceeded to troll, tweeting: "Where this man hairline go... GOT DAAAAYUMN!" and even posted a picture of the rapper.

Soulja Boy defended himself against the insults by telling his rap rival "get ya money up" alongside a side by side comparison of their net worths.

The back and forth beef is getting fans excited for the upcoming rap battle. If the beef is already this entertaining the Verzuz is sure to be one to watch.