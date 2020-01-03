Bow Wow claps back after fans hilariously mistake him for T.I. in new photo

Bow Wow claims he looks nothing like T.I. in his latest Instagram snap. Picture: Getty

"I DONT LOOK LIKE TIP!" the rapper argued.

Bow Wow fans are convinced that the rapper is a doppelgänger for fellow hip-hop star T.I.

In a photo he shared to his Instagram, Bow Wow - real name Shad Moss - can be seen sitting in an Atlanta club clutching a bottle of vodka as an unidentified woman speaks into his ear.

The rapper looks sharp in crisp white shirt, black bowtie and blue trousers, but his followers didn't recognise him at first. At initial glance, they mistakenly thought it was Tip.

Bow Wow claims he doesn't look like fellow rapper T.I. in his latest snap. Picture: Instagram

"Legit was scrolling and thought you was T.I. fam lol," wrote one user, while another said "Dude, I thought you were TI for a sec!! Much respect!!"

"B4 I saw who posted the pic I thought "Tiny gonna be mad at TIP when she see this," said another. "Respect to both of yall, however I Thought this was a pic of T.I. also," said one.

Clearly unimpressed by the compositions, Moss quickly changed the caption of the photo dismissing the look-a-like claims. "I DONT LOOK LIKE TIP!" it now reads.

Fans are convinced T.I. (centre) and Bow Wow (right) share a likeness. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first time Bow Wow has been trolled in his Instagram comments. The infamous 'Bow Wow Challenge' saw the rapper clowned by the Internet for fake flexing in private jets, luxury cards and more.