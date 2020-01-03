Bow Wow claps back after fans hilariously mistake him for T.I. in new photo

3 January 2020, 11:19

Bow Wow claims he looks nothing like T.I. in his latest Instagram snap.
Bow Wow claims he looks nothing like T.I. in his latest Instagram snap. Picture: Getty

"I DONT LOOK LIKE TIP!" the rapper argued.

Bow Wow fans are convinced that the rapper is a doppelgänger for fellow hip-hop star T.I.

Bow Wow roasted for thirsting after Tyra Banks with throwback kissing photo

In a photo he shared to his Instagram, Bow Wow - real name Shad Moss - can be seen sitting in an Atlanta club clutching a bottle of vodka as an unidentified woman speaks into his ear.

The rapper looks sharp in crisp white shirt, black bowtie and blue trousers, but his followers didn't recognise him at first. At initial glance, they mistakenly thought it was Tip.

Bow Wow claims he doesn't look like fellow rapper T.I. in his latest snap.
Bow Wow claims he doesn't look like fellow rapper T.I. in his latest snap. Picture: Instagram

"Legit was scrolling and thought you was T.I. fam lol," wrote one user, while another said "Dude, I thought you were TI for a sec!! Much respect!!"

"B4 I saw who posted the pic I thought "Tiny gonna be mad at TIP when she see this," said another. "Respect to both of yall, however I Thought this was a pic of T.I. also," said one.

Clearly unimpressed by the compositions, Moss quickly changed the caption of the photo dismissing the look-a-like claims. "I DONT LOOK LIKE TIP!" it now reads.

Fans are convinced T.I. (centre) and Bow Wow (right) share a likeness.
Fans are convinced T.I. (centre) and Bow Wow (right) share a likeness. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first time Bow Wow has been trolled in his Instagram comments. The infamous 'Bow Wow Challenge' saw the rapper clowned by the Internet for fake flexing in private jets, luxury cards and more.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Bow Wow News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bhad Bhabie has addressed rumours that she's had plastic surgery.

Bhad Bhabie denies plastic surgery rumours as fans question her changing looks
Rihanna's fans have reacted to her not releasing R9 in 2019

Rihanna sparks hilarious Twitter memes after not releasing 'R9’ album

Rihanna

DaBaby has been arrested in Miami

DaBaby detained for questioning following Miami robbery arrest
R. Kelly's brother alleges he offered him $50k for him to say child porn tape was him

R Kelly's brother claims singer offered him $50,000 to take blame for "child porn” sex tape

R Kelly

Trending

Kylie Jenner has been accused of cultural appropriation by wearing a twisted braid hairstyle.

Kylie Jenner accused of cultural appropriation over braided hairstyle
French Montana has savagely posted an alleged photo of 50 Cent "kissing Eminem"

French Montana trolls 50 Cent with alleged photo of him "kissing Eminem"

50 Cent

Blue Ivy, 7, has been targeted by two journalists, who insulted her appearance on Twitter

Blue Ivy, 7, mocked by two journalists for "looking like her father Jay-Z"

Jay Z

Hasbro now owns Death Row Records

Hasbro now owns iconic rap label Death Row Records, reports claim
Post Malone reveals huge new face tattoo

Post Malone new face tattoo: Rapper reveals huge gauntlet ink