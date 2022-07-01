Boosie Badazz argues R Kelly's sentence is too long because "he didn't kill anyone"

The rapper took to Twitter to share his opinion on R. Kelly's sentencing

Rapper Boosie Badazz has shared his opinion on singer R. Kelly's 30-year sentencing for sexually abusing and trafficking women and children.

The court heard how Kelly used his fame and influence to lure women and children into sexual abuse for over 20 years.

Boosie Badazz is known for his controversial opinions, and took to Twitter to voice support for Kelly.

Boosie Badazz has eight children with six women. Picture: Getty Images

Boosie Badazz, real name Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr, is 39-years-old and has released seven solo albums.

He came under fire in 2021 after going on a homophobic rant about singer Lil Nas X, and also trolled him on Instagram live.

Boosie Badazz performing in concert. Picture: Getty Images

He tweeted in support for R Kelly: "People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30".

"Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them but he didn’t kill anyone, aggravated rape anyone".

"N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man. College professors get probation for this shit".

People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30‼️Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them😞but he didn’t kill anyone,aggravated rape anyone .N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man‼️College professors get probation for this shit — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 30, 2022

He called for the 'Ignition' singer to "get some help n jail time", and remarked "but 30 years like Come on world".

People were quick to bombard Boosie with tweets of disgust, with users saying they "can't wait to watch [his] downfall" and calling his "disgusting".

Others defended the rapper by calling him "real" and agreeing with his statement.