Boosie Badazz argues R Kelly's sentence is too long because "he didn't kill anyone"

1 July 2022, 14:49 | Updated: 1 July 2022, 14:57

The rapper took to Twitter to share his opinion on R. Kelly's sentencing

Rapper Boosie Badazz has shared his opinion on singer R. Kelly's 30-year sentencing for sexually abusing and trafficking women and children.

The court heard how Kelly used his fame and influence to lure women and children into sexual abuse for over 20 years.

Boosie Badazz is known for his controversial opinions, and took to Twitter to voice support for Kelly.

Boosie Badazz has eight children with six women
Boosie Badazz has eight children with six women. Picture: Getty Images

Boosie Badazz, real name Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr, is 39-years-old and has released seven solo albums.

He came under fire in 2021 after going on a homophobic rant about singer Lil Nas X, and also trolled him on Instagram live.

What did Boosie Badazz say during his homophobic rant about Lil Nas X?

Boosie Badazz performing in concert
Boosie Badazz performing in concert. Picture: Getty Images

He tweeted in support for R Kelly: "People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30".

"Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them but he didn’t kill anyone, aggravated rape anyone".

Boosie Badazz slammed for threatening to 'beat up' Lil Nas X amid homophobic rant

"N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man. College professors get probation for this shit".

He called for the 'Ignition' singer to "get some help n jail time", and remarked "but 30 years like Come on world".

People were quick to bombard Boosie with tweets of disgust, with users saying they "can't wait to watch [his] downfall" and calling his "disgusting".

What did Boosie Badazz say about Lori Harvey?

Others defended the rapper by calling him "real" and agreeing with his statement.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cardi B 'Hot Sh*t' lyrics meaning revealed

Cardi B 'Hot Sh*t' lyrics meaning revealed

Cardi B

Beyonce 'Renaissance' album cover explained: meaning, inspiration and more

Beyonce 'Renaissance' album cover explained: meaning, inspiration and more

Beyonce

Lil Tjay is recovering in hospital

Lil Tjay shooting incident: everything we know so far

Beyonce new album 'Renaissance' 2022

Beyoncé new album 'Renaissance' 2022: release date, title, features & more

Beyonce

Trending

Cardi B new album 2020

Cardi B's new album: release date, tracklist, songs, features & more
What is pancreatitis and how did Travis Barker get it?

What is pancreatitis and how did Travis Barker get it?

R. Kelly given 30 years in jail for sex abuse

R Kelly sentenced for 30 years in prison for sex trafficking

R Kelly

Khloe Kardashian publicly thanks her plastic surgeon for her 'perfect' nose job

Khloé Kardashian publicly thanks her plastic surgeon for her 'perfect' nose job
Lori Harvey slammed for 'throwing shade' at Michael B. Jordan following split

Lori Harvey slammed for 'throwing shade' at Michael B. Jordan following split

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music