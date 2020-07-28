Bobby Shmurda is releasing a documentary on his life

What will Bobby Shmurda's documentary be about?

Bobby Shmurda is planning to release new music, mentor youth who are at-risk and produce a documentary on his life.

According to TMZ, there are some stipulations in terms of what restrictions he will have when he's released.

The rappers hearing will be in the next few weeks, with his released date set to be next month.

Leslie Pollard – who is Shmurda's mother – told TMZ that Bobby wants the documentary based on his life, to serve as an educational tool for youth who are going down a troubled path.

Bobby Shmurda is set to be released from prison in August. Picture: Getty

The rapper has expressed that a priority after he is released from prison is to visit at-risk youth and spend time with them.

Shmurda reportedly wants to be an influential figure to deter the youth from living the life he has lived.

Bobby wants to positively encourage the youth to follow a righteous path, unlike the choices he made which landed him in prison.

Shmurda's mother, Pollard also says that her son intends on telling the parole board about his plans next month, if they release him.

Bobby's mother revealed the "Bobby B*tch" rapper has been working on music while behind bars.

The rapper is planning on releasing music with Epic Records, who he is signed to.