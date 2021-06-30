Bobby Brown VS Keith Sweat 'Verzuz' battle: Air date, times, where to watch & more

The R&B icons will be facing each other in a hit-for-hit battle for Verzuz. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming battle.

Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat are confirmed to go head-to-head in an upcoming Verzuz battle.

While fans enjoyed the previous battle between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have called on old school R&B legends to go hit-for-hit in the next live episode on the show.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming battle.

When is the Bobby Brown Vs Keith Sweat Verzuz battle happening? On Tuesday (Jun 29) Verzuz TV announced that Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat will be going up against each other in a battle. The show will be presented in partnership with Essence and will be a part of the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Coca-Cola and Nike are some of the sponsors of this festival and in turn of the Verzuz event. It will be taking place on Thursday, July 1 at 5 PM PT/ 8 PM ET. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERZUZ (@verzuztv) Fans can tune in via the @triller app, on their TV with the @fitetv app, on @verzuztv Instagram account. This time, fans can also watch on @ESSENCE or ESSENCE.COM. What time is the Verzuz battle taking place? Pacific - 5PM Mountain - 6PM Central - 7PM Easteen - 8PM International times Vancouver - 5PM Jamaica - 7PM Toronto - 8PM Brazil - 9PM See additional times below. Verzuz times. Picture: Instagram/VerzuzTV What songs do Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat have? Bobby Brown, 52, has seen major success in the R&B music industry. Some of his most popular songs are; Mr Prerogative, I’m Still in Love with You, Every Little Step, Can You Stand the Rain and more. He has had major albums such as; King of Stage (1986), Don’t Be Cruel (1988) and his self-titled one Bobby (1992). His last song/album Like Bobby, were released back in 2018. Robert Barisford Brown (born February 5, 1969) is an American singer, songwriter, rapper and dancer. Picture: Getty Keith Sweat, 59, has also had mega-hit songs like; I Want Her, Make It Last Forever, I’ll Give All My Love to You, and Make You Sweat. The New York singer also created iconic albums such as; Make It Last Forever (1987), I’ll Give All My Love to You (1990), Keep It Comin’ (1991), the shis elf-titled Keith Sweat (1996) alongside others. Keith Douglas Sweat (born July 22, 1961) is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and an early figure in the new jack swing musical movement. Picture: Getty

