Bobby Brown's son Bobby Jr. dies aged 28

Bobby Brown's son Bobby Jr. dies aged 28. Picture: Getty

Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead at his home in Encino, California.

Bobby Brown's son Bobby Brown Jr. has died at the age of 28.

Brown Jr., the son of the R&B singer and his ex-girlfriend Kim Ward, was found dead at his home in Encino, California on Wednesday (18 Nov), TMZ reports.

A source said police "do not believe there was foul play involved", but that an investigation is still ongoing.

Bobby Brown Jr. (centre), pictured here with his father Bobby Brown (right) and his brother Landon Brown (left). Picture: Getty

Bobby Jr. is the second child 'Get Away' singer Brown has lost as his daughter with ex-wife Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in 2015 after she was found unconscious in a bathtub.

After being in a coma for six months, Bobbi Kristina died from pneumonia at the age of 22.

In an eerily similar incident, her mother Whitney Houston died in a bathtub from an accidental overdose of cocaine and barbiturates three years prior.

Bobby Brown Jr. starred in 'Being Bobby Brown' alongside Pops Brown, Whitney Houston, Tommy Brown, La'Princia Brown, Bobby Brown and Bobbi Kristina Brown. Picture: Getty

Bobby Jr.'s cause of death is currently unknown. This is a developing story.

He was one of Brown's seven children, including; Landon, 34, LaPrincia, 30, Cassius, 11, Bodhi, 5, and Hendrix, 4, and the late Bobby Kristina.

Our thoughts are with Bobby's loved ones this time.