Blueface announces he’s having fourth baby with new girlfriend Nevaeh Akira. Picture: Getty Images & Socials

Blueface has shared the news that he is expecting another baby with his newest girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, but when did they get together? And are Blueface and Chrisean Rock on good terms? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Blueface’s girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, is pregnant and expecting a baby, making it the rapper's fourth child.

The ‘Thotiana’ rapper was released from prison after a two-year sentence back in November 2025, and he has been busy ever since.

Popping out on stage at Cardi B’s sold-out ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour stop, he returned to the stage after picking up a career in streaming.

Blueface started dating Nevaeh in late 2025, early January, with her appearing in his social media content, and even getting a tattoo of the rapper’s real name.

However, it was thought they broke up later the same month, after the 29-year-old tweeted: “Neveah has been cut from the roster she did not make the team this is a dictatorship not a democracy."

Although, since then she has started appearing alongside him again, until they announced the news on a Twitch stream, in which they took the test live.

Nevaeh, who is believed to be a content creator, also revealed they had fallen pregnant before but had decided not to keep it.

The baby on the way will be Blueface’s fourth child, the 24-year-old being his third baby mum.

The rap artist has two children with Jaidyn Alexis, Journi (3) and Javaughn (8).

He also has a boy with ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, Chrisean Jr. (2).