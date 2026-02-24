Blueface announces he’s having fourth baby with new girlfriend Nevaeh Akira

24 February 2026, 13:12

Blueface announces he’s having fourth baby with new girlfriend Nevaeh Akira
Blueface announces he’s having fourth baby with new girlfriend Nevaeh Akira. Picture: Getty Images & Socials

Blueface has shared the news that he is expecting another baby with his newest girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, but when did they get together? And are Blueface and Chrisean Rock on good terms? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Blueface’s girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, is pregnant and expecting a baby, making it the rapper's fourth child.

The ‘Thotiana’ rapper was released from prison after a two-year sentence back in November 2025, and he has been busy ever since.

Popping out on stage at Cardi B’s sold-out ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour stop, he returned to the stage after picking up a career in streaming.

Blueface and Neveyah
Blueface and Neveyah. Picture: Socials

Blueface started dating Nevaeh in late 2025, early January, with her appearing in his social media content, and even getting a tattoo of the rapper’s real name.

However, it was thought they broke up later the same month, after the 29-year-old tweeted: “Neveah has been cut from the roster she did not make the team this is a dictatorship not a democracy."

Although, since then she has started appearing alongside him again, until they announced the news on a Twitch stream, in which they took the test live.

Nevaeh, who is believed to be a content creator, also revealed they had fallen pregnant before but had decided not to keep it.

The baby on the way will be Blueface’s fourth child, the 24-year-old being his third baby mum.

The rap artist has two children with Jaidyn Alexis, Journi (3) and Javaughn (8).

He also has a boy with ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, Chrisean Jr. (2).

Blueface with son
Blueface with son. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

50 Cent vs T.I. beef: Why they’re beefing, diss track & all the details so far

50 Cent vs T.I. beef: Why they’re beefing, diss track & all the details so far

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2: When is the rematch & how to watch

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2: When is the rematch & how to watch

Love Island All Stars 2026: Has Samie Elishi won before & who did she win with?

Love Island All Stars 2026: Has Samie Elishi won before & who did she win with?

Sidemen Inside season 3 line-up: Cast names, ages & jobs

Sidemen Inside season 3 line-up: Cast names, ages & jobs

Trending

How many kids does NBA YoungBoy have? & who is his wife?

How many kids does NBA YoungBoy have? & who is his wife?

Love Island All Stars 2026 final: What time it’s on, how long for & how to vote

Love Island All Stars 2026 final: What time it’s on, how long for & how to vote

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast

Love Island All Stars 2026: Contestants, bombshells & ages

Who is Love Island's Lucinda's clothing brand 'boyfriend'?

Who is Love Island's Lucinda's clothing brand 'boyfriend'?

Is Cardi B going on tour for new album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Cardi B Tour: Is she doing UK dates?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working