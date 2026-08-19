Who is Blueface: Age, net worth, how many kids does he have?

Who is Blueface: Age, net worth, how many kids does he have? Picture: Getty Images

Blueface’s girlfriend and baby mum, Naveaeh Akira, has given birth to the rapper's newest baby, following on from his previous relationship with Chrisean Rock. But how old is Blueface? What is his net worth? & How many children does he have?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Blueface is a rapper who has always stays in the mix of headlines, famously dating influencer-turned-boxer Chrisean Rock, and displaying his life on streaming site Kick, but how old is Blueface? What is his net worth? & How many kids does Blueface have?

The rapper burst onto the scene with his hit ‘Thotiana’ back in 2017, the song being such an instant hit that Cardi B hopped on the remix.

While starting as a musician, a lot of his fame is shrouded in drama with his previous girlfriend, Crishean Rock, as well as his newest girlfriend, Naveah.

Blueface. Picture: Getty Images

That being said, Blueface has revamped his music career into being a social media star.

So what do we know about the rapper-turned-content creator?Here are all the details.

How old is Blueface?

Blueface. Picture: Getty Images

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Michael Porter, is 29 years old.

He was born on January 20th 1997.

What is Blueface’s net worth 2026?

Blueface. Picture: Getty Images

Blueface is estimated to be worth around $4-$5 million (£2.9-£3.6 million).

Back in 2023, he even found it amusing how accurate his net worth was.

He tweeted: “My net worth is pretty accurate, which is kinda weird to me cuz how do they know fr.”

However, since his recent streaming career, this could have risen.

How many kids does Blueface have?

Blueface & Chrisean Rock. Picture: Getty Images

The ‘Thotiana’ rapper has four children, with three different women.

His first is his son Javaughn (9), born in 2018, with his ex Jaidyn Alexis, with whom he also shares his daughter Journey (4).

His third child, whom he shares with Chrisean Rock, is his second son, Chrisean Jr., who turns 2 in September 2026.

His most recent addition is with current girlfriend Naveaeh Akira, who gave birth to a baby boy called Johnathon in August 2026.