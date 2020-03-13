Black waitress, 16, files lawsuit after white family refused service from "colored" server

Reports surfaced recently of a 16-year-old waitress who was allegedly racially discriminated against by a white family.

According to reports in USA Today, a 16-year-old waitress was allegedly racially discriminated against by a white family who demanded that they be served by a white staff member at an Olive Garden in Evansville.

It's claimed that a customer requested a white waitress instead of black server Amira Donahue, 16, who had already been assigned to the table.

Another customer, Maxwell Robbins, told Courier & Press, "A few white people come in (and) says that they refuse service from a 'coloured' server and asks to speak with the manager. The manager without hesitation ensures that they will not receive service from a person of color."

USA Today revealed that the manager was removed from the company after the incident was brought to light. In an emailed response, the restaurant said, "We have zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind, and the manager involved no longer works for our company,"

After speaking out about the alleged racist incident, Amira Donahue claims she faced workplace bullying which has led her to resign from her job.

"After Amira spoke up about being discriminated against by an Olive Garden customer, she has been harassed by and retaliated against by her coworkers and superiors," Indiana law firm Danks and Danks, who are now working with Donahue revealed.

"Amira told her superiors about the harassment and retaliation by her coworkers, and Olive Garden failed to stop it from continuing. Amira did her best to overcome the adversity at Olive Garden, but her environment had become intolerable. The final straw happened yesterday evening when Amira overheard a coworker say, 'black people will do anything for money' and 'I don’t like her,’".

Attorney Brandon Danks told WEVV, "We stand with Amira and fully support her decision. She has been strong in facing adversity and brave for exposing it. We will continue the fight for Amira and hold Olive Garden responsible for its treatment of employees."

