Black Pound Day: What is it, how to support, dates & more

What is Black Pound Day? How can I get involved? Here's everything we know about Black Pound Day...

Black Pound Day is a day to celebrate and support black-owned businesses and local economies.

Founded by Swiss – a former member of So Solid Crew – the campaign aims to encourage consumers to become more inclusive with their shopping destinations.

The campaign began during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement last year, as the call to action to support Black people became prevalent worldwide.

Black Pound Day is a major movement which has encouraged people to invest in the Black economy.

Here's everything we know about Black Pound Day.