Black Pound Day: What is it, how to support, dates & more
1 October 2021, 08:00 | Updated: 1 October 2021, 10:20
What is Black Pound Day? How can I get involved? Here's everything we know about Black Pound Day...
Black Pound Day is a day to celebrate and support black-owned businesses and local economies.
Black owned businesses in the UK: Food, beauty, finance, books and more
Founded by Swiss – a former member of So Solid Crew – the campaign aims to encourage consumers to become more inclusive with their shopping destinations.
The campaign began during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement last year, as the call to action to support Black people became prevalent worldwide.
Black Pound Day is a major movement which has encouraged people to invest in the Black economy.
Here's everything we know about Black Pound Day.
-
What is Black Pound Day?
Black Pound Day was created by UK rapper Swiss in order to encourage consumers to become more inclusive with their shopping habits.
The campaign aims to grow the Black economy by supporting Black Buisnesses.
Black Pound Day is a call to action campaign which empowers people to contribute to a community – in order to create a better infrastructure for the next generation.
The first Black Pound Day took place on 27 June 2020 – and has since followed a schedule of the first Saturday of the month.
As Swiss said on his Instagram account, 'It is a movement, not a moment.'
In another Instagram post, Swiss revealed that his personal aim was to "redirect the energy of my community" and "create a new reality".
Watch what Black Pound Day founder, Swiss, had to say on 'Black Pound Day' during an interview with Capital XTRA's very own Remel London above.
-
When is Black Pound Day?
Black Pound Day – a movement to help facilitate economic growth in the Black community – happens once a month.
The first ever Black Pound Day took place on June 27th 2020. Black Pound Day takes place every first Saturday of the month.
Dates to come in 2021
- Saturday 2nd October
- Saturday 6th November
- Saturday 4th December
Watch Swiss pay a touching tribute to George Floyd in song 'Can't Breathe'
-
How can I support Black Pound Day?
Black Pound Day revealed a shocking figure which helped people to understand the positive effect of investing in Black businesses.
"if we spend just £10 a week on Black businesses, we can inject £1.9bn into the Black community" the website stated.
Swiss has listed five ways you can support Black Pound Day. You can:
- Buy from Black-owned businesses
- Take a photo of the purchase or business
- Post on social media using the hashtag #BlackPoundDay
- Big up your experience on your stories
- Recommend the business to a friend
You can also go on the blackpoundday.uk website, where you can shop Black owned businesses near you by using the 'shop' tab and filtering your location.
You can also purchase items from BPD's marketplace here.
-
Black Pound Day Westfield Store
On Wednesday (Sept 29) Black Pound Day made a special announcement, revealing that they had partnered with Westfield to open a store.
The store will be open for a limited time from Saturday 2nd October 2021.
The statement began: "We are excited to announce in partnership with Westfield London (W12)
@westfieldlondon Black Pound Day will open a retail store from Saturday 2 October for a limited time only."
"This is another historic marker in the journey as this will be the first time Westfields London will house a shop dedicated to Black-owned brands and businesses.
"With over 50 brands ranging from homeware, footwear, clothing ranges for women, men and babies, skincare and make-up, books, jewellery and more!
"Come and visit us on #BlackPoundDay Saturday 2nd October at 12pm. Open for a limited time throughout October.
Opening times Mon-Sat 10am-7pm; Sun 10am-5pm. We will be located on the ground floor next to MAC, All Saints and Five Guys "