Walmart face huge backlash for selling 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts

Walmart facing backlash for selling 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Walmart have been widely criticised for selling an 'All Lives Matter' t-shirt on their website in Canada amid Black Lives Matter protests.

Following the death of George Floyd in police custody, Black Lives Matter protests sparked across the world with people of all different races and cultures showing support for the movement.

The slogan 'All Lives Matter' has been used by sections of people who seem to disagree with the Black Lives Matter movement and now Walmart Canada are facing huge backlash after selling 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts.

Black Lives Matter protests have happend across the world. Picture: Getty

Walmart Canada's website clearly displayed the 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts alongside their Black Lives Matter options and even offered a Blue Lives Matter version to add even more of an insult to the civil rights movement.

The t-shirts were flagged by Twitter users who labelled them "disgusting" and demanded that they be removed by the company.

Walmart recently tweeted their support for racial quality and pledged to donate $100 million to the cause. Their statement said, "We know it takes more than talk. It takes action. We are taking steps to address racism head-on and accelerate change, including Walmart and the Walmart Foundation committing $100 million over five years so we can move forward, together."

Walmart face backlash over 'All Lives Matter' t shirts. Picture: Twitter

In response, one person tweeted, 'Absolutely ridiculous. Can I get an explanation? Have you not been paying attention to what is happening in society and the racist roots of “All Lives Matter”'.

When one Twitter user asked Walmart Canada to explain the decision to sell the t-shirts, Walmart responded and said, 'Hello Kate. This item is sold and shipped by a third party seller. We've forwarded your comments to the appropriate department to look into further. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.'

But that didn't stop a flurry of angry tweets continuing to demand that the 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts be removed instantly.

Apparently the All Lives Matter T isn’t available in my area. Why is it even listed @Walmart ? Do you also sell KKK robes in certain areas? Come on, I know you can do better than this. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/mIyq8qNvmk — Liam D'Arcy (@bumblebee2) June 23, 2020

Randomly searching to see which retailers are selling #BlackLivesMatter merch & this pops up on @WalmartCanada’s website... pic.twitter.com/3gMbtThxKe — Brandon Gonez (@brandongonez) June 23, 2020

You’re allowing Blue Lives Matter and All Lives Matter merchandise to be sold on your marketplace. As the owner of this marketplace who no doubt profits from the sales of these racist products you are responsible to monitoring and removing these products!! — Beth MacDonnell (@bethmacdonnell) June 23, 2020

