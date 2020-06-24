Walmart face huge backlash for selling 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts

24 June 2020, 17:12 | Updated: 24 June 2020, 17:19

Walmart facing backlash for selling 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts
Walmart facing backlash for selling 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Walmart have been widely criticised for selling an 'All Lives Matter' t-shirt on their website in Canada amid Black Lives Matter protests.

Following the death of George Floyd in police custody, Black Lives Matter protests sparked across the world with people of all different races and cultures showing support for the movement.

The slogan 'All Lives Matter' has been used by sections of people who seem to disagree with the Black Lives Matter movement and now Walmart Canada are facing huge backlash after selling 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts.

Black Lives Matter protests have happend across the world
Black Lives Matter protests have happend across the world. Picture: Getty

Walmart Canada's website clearly displayed the 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts alongside their Black Lives Matter options and even offered a Blue Lives Matter version to add even more of an insult to the civil rights movement.

The t-shirts were flagged by Twitter users who labelled them "disgusting" and demanded that they be removed by the company.

Walmart recently tweeted their support for racial quality and pledged to donate $100 million to the cause. Their statement said, "We know it takes more than talk. It takes action. We are taking steps to address racism head-on and accelerate change, including Walmart and the Walmart Foundation committing $100 million over five years so we can move forward, together."

Walmart face backlash over 'All Lives Matter' t shirts
Walmart face backlash over 'All Lives Matter' t shirts. Picture: Twitter

In response, one person tweeted, 'Absolutely ridiculous. Can I get an explanation? Have you not been paying attention to what is happening in society and the racist roots of “All Lives Matter”'.

When one Twitter user asked Walmart Canada to explain the decision to sell the t-shirts, Walmart responded and said, 'Hello Kate. This item is sold and shipped by a third party seller. We've forwarded your comments to the appropriate department to look into further. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.'

But that didn't stop a flurry of angry tweets continuing to demand that the 'All Lives Matter' t-shirts be removed instantly.

> Find out how you can support the Black Lives Matter movement here!

