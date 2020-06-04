The Rock slams Donald Trump during passionate Black Lives Matter speech

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has hit out at President Donald Trump for his 'lack of compassion' following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson asked President Donald Trump "Where are you?" during a passionate speech in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Johnson, 48, took to Instagram to share a video calling out the lack of a "compassionate leader" before the Moana star explained how he had been left "frustrated, disappointed and angry".

The Rock called out Trump's 'lack of compassion' following the death of George Floyd. Picture: Instagram

"Where are you? Where is our leader?" he repeats during the video. "Like the majority of Americans, I'm not a politician and I've never been elected to office and I am not the president of the United States."

"But I am a man and I am a father who cares so deeply about my family, about my children and the world they will live in. I care so deeply about our country and every single person in it."

The video was accompanied by a lengthy caption reading: "Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change."

President Trump has been heavily criticised for his response to the protesters across the US. Picture: Getty

"Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it."

"The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word - we got this - and together, change will happen. Where are you? Because we’re all here."

"Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun. #normalizeequality #blacklivesmatter," he concluded.

Protests continue in Minneapolis over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd who died in police custody. Picture: Getty

Many famous faces supported Johnson's commentary, with 'School Of Rock' actor Jack Black writing, "He’s a phony...grabbing photo ops...hiding in his bunker...shameful".

Floyd, 46, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis last week after officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes, despite Floyd repeatedly crying out "I can’t breathe".

Chauvin, 42, has had charges against him upgraded from third-degree murder to second-degree murder, and the other three officers in connection with the killing will also be charged.