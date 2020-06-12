Starbucks responds after banning employees from wearing Black Lives Matter clothing

12 June 2020, 16:01

Starbucks responds to backlash after banning employees from wearing BLM clothing
Starbucks responds to backlash after banning employees from wearing BLM clothing. Picture: Getty

The popular coffee chain has received backlash after banning it's employees from wearing Black Lives matter inspired clothing.

Starbucks has responded after the company came under fire for their recent decision to ban employees from wearing Black Lives Matter inspired clothing.

Grammys drop controversial 'urban' term from awards categories

Following then banning of T-Shirts, many people were outraged at the company dismissing they employees efforts to support the BLM movement.

Many urged for a boycott of the company after they publicly supported Black Lives Matter in the public domain, however, told employees they're not allowed to wear clothing or pins.

Store managers who work at Starbucks told people in higher authoritative positions that employees wanted to wear BLM inspired clothing.

Starbucks faces boycott after banning employees from wearing BLM inspired clothing
Starbucks faces boycott after banning employees from wearing BLM inspired clothing. Picture: Getty

However, they were told by their superiors that it was against the company's dress code.

The managers also were told that BLM inspired clothing items could potentially incite violence.

An internal memo which quoted remarks made by Zing Shaw, the company's vice president of inclusion and diversity, explains:

'there are agitators who misconstrue the fundamental principles of the Black Lives Matter Movement - and in certain circumstances, intentionally repurpose them to amplify divisiveness.' according to The Daily Mail.

However, many people were still disappointed in the company and urged for it to be boycotted for "virtue signalling".

One fan took to twitter and wrote: You choose to be on the wrong side of history @Starbucks If you're afraid of pissing off your racist customers, you're just as guilty. This movement is about morals, not politics, not revenue, but right and wrong."

After receiving a wrath of backlash, Starbucks responded to a woman tweets, who claimed to be an employee of Starbucks.

The company has announced that it is now implementing new strategies to show support for Black Lives Matter.

Starbucks also claims they will have designs created for its workers "in support of our Black partners." Check out Starbucks responses below.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Black Lives Matter News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tekashi 6ix9ine has taken aim at Future for "not taking care of his kids" during an Instagram Live.

Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely calls out Future for "not taking care of his kids"

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Dwyane Wade has been praised by fans for supporting his transgender daughter Zaya.

Dwyane Wade praised by fans for supporting trans daughter Zaya, 13, in Pride post
Nicki Minaj throws shade at Usher in new song lyrics

Nicki Minaj savagely trolls Usher on new Tekashi 6ix9ine song

Nicki Minaj

Tekashi 6ix9ine took aim at Meek Mill for associating with "snitches" after dragging him.

Tekashi 6ix9ine exposes Meek Mill for "working with a snitch"

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Trending

XXXTentacion's son is his "twin" in new photo

XXXTentacion's son Gekyume is his "twin" in adorable new photo
Grammys drops 'Urban' from major award categories

Grammys drop controversial 'urban' term from awards categories
Stormzy pledges to donate £10 million to fight racial inequality

Stormzy donates £10 million to fight racial inequality

Stormzy

Anytime Fitness have shared an apology after a Wisconsin branch shared a George Floyd inspired workout.

Gym apologises for promoting "disgusting" George Floyd "I Can't Breathe" workout
George Floyd's niece makes powerful speech at funeral

George Floyd's niece addresses officer Derek Chauvin in emotional speech