Starbucks responds after banning employees from wearing Black Lives Matter clothing

The popular coffee chain has received backlash after banning it's employees from wearing Black Lives matter inspired clothing.

Starbucks has responded after the company came under fire for their recent decision to ban employees from wearing Black Lives Matter inspired clothing.

Following then banning of T-Shirts, many people were outraged at the company dismissing they employees efforts to support the BLM movement.

Many urged for a boycott of the company after they publicly supported Black Lives Matter in the public domain, however, told employees they're not allowed to wear clothing or pins.

Store managers who work at Starbucks told people in higher authoritative positions that employees wanted to wear BLM inspired clothing.

However, they were told by their superiors that it was against the company's dress code.

The managers also were told that BLM inspired clothing items could potentially incite violence.

An internal memo which quoted remarks made by Zing Shaw, the company's vice president of inclusion and diversity, explains:

'there are agitators who misconstrue the fundamental principles of the Black Lives Matter Movement - and in certain circumstances, intentionally repurpose them to amplify divisiveness.' according to The Daily Mail.

Starbucks claims to support BLM but they advertise on Fox News and they also rent space from Donald Trump in Trump Tower.#BoycottStarbucks — Secret Agent Number Six (@DesignationSix) June 11, 2020

not starbucks lying on instagram but then showing their true colors pic.twitter.com/8tKal0azDD — 🍒 (@stronomicaI) June 11, 2020

However, many people were still disappointed in the company and urged for it to be boycotted for "virtue signalling".

One fan took to twitter and wrote: You choose to be on the wrong side of history @Starbucks If you're afraid of pissing off your racist customers, you're just as guilty. This movement is about morals, not politics, not revenue, but right and wrong."

After receiving a wrath of backlash, Starbucks responded to a woman tweets, who claimed to be an employee of Starbucks.

The company has announced that it is now implementing new strategies to show support for Black Lives Matter.

Starbucks also claims they will have designs created for its workers "in support of our Black partners." Check out Starbucks responses below.

Hello. All U.S. CO partners will be sent a Starbucks partner shirt to lend our collective voice in support of our Black partners, customers and communities. The design will come from the Black Partner Network emphasizing our role and responsibility to not be bystanders. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 11, 2020

Black lives matter. We are committed to being a part of change.



You can find educational resources at https://t.co/xSXwaw2vQA. pic.twitter.com/ZxifsW7oeO — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 4, 2020

