Rayshard Brooks death: Charged ex officer claims he "didn't do anything wrong”

Devin Brosnan says he "didn&squot;t do anything wrong" in a new interview
Devin Brosnan says he "didn't do anything wrong" in a new interview. Picture: Getty

One of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks has revealed he believes he "didn't do anything wrong" in the case.

Charged ex police officer, Devin Brosnan, who has been released on signature bond, has defended himself against his charge following the death of Rayshard Brooks.

Rayshard Brooks death: Charged Atlanta officers turn themselves in

During an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Brosnan – who is one of the two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks – revealed he would not do anything differently if he could go back in time.

Although Brosnan emphasised his sadness for Brook’s family, the former Atlanta police officer still insists that he did nothing wrong in the incident.“It's a tragedy,” Brosnan said.

Brosnan continued "At the end of the day, someone lost their life.”

A memorial for Rayshard Brooks outside where he was fatally shot
A memorial for Rayshard Brooks outside where he was fatally shot. Picture: Getty

The 26-year-old ex-officer then defended himself, saying "I feel like my side wasn't really heard and given the short timeframe it's hard for anybody to understand all the facts and the whole circumstances around it,".

Brosnan then added “I didn’t do anything wrong.” 

On Friday (Jun 12) Brooks was fatally shot after Brosnan and his partnering officer Garret Rolfe attempted to arrest him, after he passed out in a Wendy’s drive through.

During the arrest, Brooks put up a struggle, where he took Rolfe’s taser. Rolfe then proceeded to shoot Brooks twice in his back, before Brosnan stepped on him to pin him down.

"It's totally just an instinctual thing for my own safety," Brosnan said, while clarifying that he removed his foot as soon as he realised Brooks couldn’t reach the taser.

Protests proceed all over the world fighting for justice for black lives
Protests proceed all over the world fighting for justice for black lives. Picture: Getty

After the incident, Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and several violations of oath by a public officer, which included failing to render aid to Brooks within time.

Brosnan has been placed on administrative duty and has been released on a $50,000 signature bond. His fellow colleague involved in the case, Rolfe, has been charged with felony murder.

Brosnan has agreed to become a witness for the prosecution and is scheduled to testify against Rolfe. 

