Plane carrying 'White Lives Matter' banner over football match slammed

A plane carrying the message 'White Lives Matter' was flown over a football match at the Etihad Stadium. Picture: Getty

A plane carrying the message 'White Lives Matter - Burnley' was flown over the Etihad Stadium at the start of a football match between Manchester City and Burnley.

Before the match kicked off yesterday evening (Mon 22 June), every player took the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, almost a month after the tragic death of George Floyd in police custody.

Just after kick-off, a plane flew over the stadium with a banner reading 'White Lives Matter - Burnley', echoing statements from far-right organisations counter-protesting the movement.

Floyd's death sparked protests across the world, including various events in London, with demonstrators demanding justice and end to police brutality and racial injustice.

However, count-protesters took to the streets of the UK capital after a statue of former prime minister Winston Churchill statue was vandalised back in May.

While it remained unclear who was behind the plane's message, Burnley FC were quick to criticise the move and denied any involvement.

"Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening," a statement read.

"We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans.

"The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind.

"We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.

"We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter."