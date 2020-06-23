Muhammad Ali's son claims boxer would call BLM protesters "terrorists"

23 June 2020, 15:56 | Updated: 23 June 2020, 15:59

Muhammad Ali's son claims his father would not support the Black Lives Matter protests
Muhammad Ali's son claims his father would not support the Black Lives Matter protests

Muhammad Ali Jr claims his activist father would have "hated" Black Lives Matter protesters if he were alive.

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali is considered to be one of the greatest fighters of all time, but as well as being the World Heavyweight Champion, Ali was also a big civil rights activist.

But weeks after the death of George Floyd and despite Ali's famous and vocal support of the civil rights movement, his son Muhummad Ali Jr has claimed his father would've "hated' the Black Lives Matter protestors.

Muhammad Ali is one of the greatest boxers in history
Muhammad Ali is one of the greatest boxers in history. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the New York Post, Muhammad Ali Jr said, ‘‘Black Lives Matter is not a peaceful protest. Antifa never wanted it peaceful. I would take them all out... My father would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘All lives matter.’ I don’t think he’d agree,"

He went on to say, “I think it’s racist. It’s not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody’s life matters. God loves everyone - he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is."

Speaking about the death of George Floyd, he then said, “The officer was wrong with killing that person, but people don’t realize there was more footage than what they showed. The guy resisted arrest, the officer was doing his job, but he used the wrong tactic.”

Muhamma Ali has spoken out about the Black Lives Matter protests
Muhamma Ali has spoken out about the Black Lives Matter protests. Picture: Getty

Addressing the ongoing debate around police brutality around the world, Ali Jr then said, “Police don’t wake up and think, ‘I’m going to kill a n****r today or kill a white man,'. They’re just trying to make it back home to their family in one piece.".

Muhammad Ali Jr was speaking on the fourth anniversary of his iconic father's death but his words have upset some people who later shared videos of the boxing legend's own speeches about the civil rights movement.

