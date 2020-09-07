Jacob Blake speaks for first time since shooting in heartbreaking video

Jacob Blake speaks for first time since shooting in heartbreaking video. Picture: Getty

A black man, identified as Jacob Blake, has a message for his supporters in a new video from his hospital bed.

Jacob Blake – a black man who was shot seven times by a white police officer in the US state of Wisconsin last month – has spoken publicly for the first time since the shooting.

Mr Blake, who family say he is paralysed from the waist down, has reflected on the incident and gave out a positive message for his supporters. The 29-year-old man said there's a "lot more life to live" during a touching video,

Protests have taken place worldwide, fighting against police brutality and racism. Picture: Getty

Jacob Blake was shot in the back as he was being arrested as he tried to get into a car where his three children were seated.

In a video shared by his family's lawyer, Ben Crump, Mr Blake - still in his hospital bed - spoke about how much pain he has been in.

“I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach,” the 29-year-old says, describing his current state, while speaking from his hospital bed.

"Every 24 hours it's pain, nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat," he said.

#JacobBlake released this powerful video message from his hospital bed today, reminding everyone just how precious life is. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/87CYlgPDBj — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 6, 2020

"Your life, and not only just your life, your legs, something you need to move around and forward in life, can be taken from you like this," he said, clicking his fingers.

"Stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out there, man, because there's so much time that's been wasted," he added.

The shooting of Blake sparked anti-racism protests nationwide for police reform and fighting for systematic change. NBA players also took part and striked during the playoffs, in order to stand with Blake.

Many peaceful protests worldwide continued over racism and police brutality. However, some of the protests in Kenosha, where Mr Blake was shot, turned violent, resulting in two people being killed.

On Friday, Mr Blake appeared in court, where he plead not guilty to criminal charges filed before the shooting.

An investigation into Mr Blake's shooting continues.

