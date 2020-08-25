Jacob Blake left ‘paralysed' following police shooting, says father

Jacob Blake's father gives a health update on his current condition. Picture: Getty

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in his back by Wisconsin police officers.

A 29-year-old black man, was shot multiple times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin by a police officers on Sunday.

The man, identified as Jacob Blake, a father of six, was shot in the back seven times as he got into a car with his children inside.

Black Lives Matter protests take place after Kenosha, following the shooting of Jacob Blake. Picture: Getty

On Sunday evening (Aug 23) Blake was flown by helicopter to a hospital, after being shot repeatedly at close range by police officers.

In previous reports, Blake was said to be fighting for his life with many confirming that his condition was "serious".

On Monday, Blake's father revealed he was in a stable condition on after undergoing surgery, during a Facebook video.

“Stable. Still here," said his father, also named Jacob Blake. "You can't take nothing that's not yours if you're not supposed to get it.". WARNING: video below contains swearing.

The father of Jacob Blake says no matter what ppl bring up about his son, he did not deserve to be shot in the back multiple times.



He is 100% correct. White supremacists are always finding ways to justify anti-Black terrorism.



And it’s up to Black people to produce justice pic.twitter.com/HULEEDsGWk — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) August 25, 2020

However, on Tuesday, Jacob Blake's father told the Chicago Sun-Times that Blake is now paralysed from the waist down.

Blake's father said there are also “eight holes” in his son’s body. However, doctors are unsure on whether the injury is permanent or not yet.

He will also be driving from Charlotte, North Carolina, to be with Blake in the hospital.

Blake's father told the publication “I want to put my hand on my son’s cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I’ll be OK,” his father said.

He added “I’ll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son.”

According to police radio traffic, Kenosha police were dispatched to the 2800 block of 40th Street at 5:10 p.m. for “family trouble” on Sunday.

Blake was reportedly breaking up a fight between two women.

“Complaint says Jacob Blake isn’t supposed to be there and he took the complainant’s keys and ... is refusing to give them back,” the dispatcher said.

The caller then said Blake was leaving and gave the dispatcher his license plate number.

Roughly five minutes after the call came in, police radioed that shots had been fired and they needed backup at the scene.

Seven minutes after the original call, at 5:18 p.m., the first ambulance was dispatched.

Hello again from Portland, where about 300 protesters are starting to march, continuing nearly 3 months of nightly demonstrations.



They begin tonight with chants about Jacob Blake. pic.twitter.com/vHFfLQteQI — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 25, 2020

The police brutality incident, which Blake was a victim of, has sparked Black Lives Matter protests in Wisconsin.

Celebrities such as 50 Cent, Cardi B, LeBron James, and more have called for justice after seeing the horrific video of Blake getting shot by officers while his children watched.

The investigation into the shooting is being led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation

Attorney General Josh Kaul declined to give further details about the shooting at a Monday news conference.

Two police officers have been placed on administrative leave.

We will update this story as more information is released.