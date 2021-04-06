Cher addresses backlash over controversial George Floyd tweet

6 April 2021, 17:01

The 'Believe' singer has apologised for causing offence over a tweet she wrote about George Floyd's death.

Cher has apologised for a tweet she wrote about George Floyd's death last week (Apr. 2), in which she suggested she could have helped him.

The 'Believe' singer, 74, posted a tweet about a conversation she’d shared with her mother amid the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing Floyd.

"Was talking with Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd, & Cried," she wrote. "I Said ‘Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY, But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped."

Cher addresses backlash over controversial George Floyd tweet. Picture: Getty

The tweet, which was swiftly deleted, was met with intense backlash, with some people accusing her of having a "white savior" complex and making the situation about her.

Cher initially appeared to double down on her statement in her first response to the criticism. She wrote, "Wrestled With This Twt, Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It’s Only Shown On tv. You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP"

However, she then shared another tweet appearing to apologise for her earlier words. "I Just got off phone With Friend Karen.Told her what Happened,& Realized,You Can Piss Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s”NOT Appropriate”To Say.I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam,BUT TO GOD,IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.I Know My," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

As previously mentioned, Chauvin - one of four police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, alongside J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao - is currently on trial for the death of Floyd.

On May 25, 2020, Chauvin was filmed pressing his knee into the neck of a handcuffed Floyd, 46, for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Floyd continuously stated he was unable to breathe during the incident, which sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and racism.

Chauvin, 45, denies second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

