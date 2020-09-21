Britain’s Got Talent viewers praise Alesha Dixon over BLM necklace

21 September 2020, 14:00 | Updated: 21 September 2020, 14:17

Britain’s Got Talent viewers praise Alesha Dixon over BLM necklace
Britain’s Got Talent viewers praise Alesha Dixon over BLM necklace. Picture: Instagram

BGT judge Alesha Dixon has been saluted by fans after boldly wearing a Black Lives Matter necklace, following Diversity's performance controversy.

Alesha Dixon has been praised by fans after showing off her Black Lives Matter necklace in a new video she uploaded to Instagram on Sunday (Sep 20).

Stormzy opens up about Black Lives Matter in new interview

The Britain's Got Talent judge has made headlines recently, after she hit back reporters claiming she may be leaving the show – in order to show her solidarity to the dance group Diversity.

ITV recently promoted full-page ads in solidarity with Diversity, after Ofcom received 24,500 complaints over their Black Lives Matter inspired dance routine.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old judge took to Instagram to share a couple snaps of her outfit before she hit the stage for Saturday's show. The star gave her fans a close up of the statement jewellery piece.

Alesha's stylist, Laury Smith, also posted photos snaps of the star's outfit, revealing that she wore items of jewellery by Hannah Martin, MAM Originals and Veiled Rebel. 

View this post on Instagram

@bgt Semi Final no.3! 🇬🇧

A post shared by ALESHA DIXON (@aleshaofficial) on

On Saturday's episode, Dixon appeared on the pre-recorded semi-final in a ruffled yellow dress and a bright gold necklace with a huge BLM pendant.

This comes after ITV 'stood with Diversity' as they featured adverts in national newspapers in support of the controversial Black Lives Matter-inspired Britain's Got Talent dance.

Britain's Got Talent fans have taken to Twitter to praise the star for making a bold statement with her jewellery, sending a powerful symbolic message to the shows viewers.

One wrote: 'Big props to Alesha Dixon wearing a BLM necklace on BGT. If anyone has any issues with it then they don't deserve human rights #BLM #bgtsemifinals.' 

See other fans comments below.

What do you think? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Alesha Dixon News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cardi B and Offset share a daughter, Kulture.

Who is Cardi B and Offset’s daughter? Name, age, Instagram and more

Cardi B

Big Sean confirms new Twenty88 project with Jhené Aiko

Big Sean confirms new Twenty88 project with Jhené Aiko

Big Sean

Cardi B explains real reason behind shock Offset divorce.

Cardi B explains real reason behind shock Offset divorce

Cardi B

Not3s is expecting his first child with pregnant girlfriend Aliya Raey

Not3s expecting first child with pregnant girlfriend Aliyah Raey

Trending

Cardi B responds to rumours that Offset got another woman pregnant.

Cardi B responds to rumours that Offset got another woman pregnant

Cardi B

Trey Songz slammed over meme trolling women "born after 1993".

Trey Songz slammed over meme trolling women "born after 1993"

Trey Songz

Jennifer Lopez, 51, stuns in jaw-dropping bikini photo.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, stuns in jaw-dropping bikini photo

Tekashi 6ix9ine admits he had suicidal thoughts while in jail.

Tekashi 6ix9ine admits he had suicidal thoughts while in jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine

'Cheer' star Jerry Harris arrested on child pornography charges.

'Cheer' star Jerry Harris arrested on child pornography charges