Britain’s Got Talent viewers praise Alesha Dixon over BLM necklace

BGT judge Alesha Dixon has been saluted by fans after boldly wearing a Black Lives Matter necklace, following Diversity's performance controversy.

Alesha Dixon has been praised by fans after showing off her Black Lives Matter necklace in a new video she uploaded to Instagram on Sunday (Sep 20).

The Britain's Got Talent judge has made headlines recently, after she hit back reporters claiming she may be leaving the show – in order to show her solidarity to the dance group Diversity.

ITV recently promoted full-page ads in solidarity with Diversity, after Ofcom received 24,500 complaints over their Black Lives Matter inspired dance routine.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old judge took to Instagram to share a couple snaps of her outfit before she hit the stage for Saturday's show. The star gave her fans a close up of the statement jewellery piece.

Alesha's stylist, Laury Smith, also posted photos snaps of the star's outfit, revealing that she wore items of jewellery by Hannah Martin, MAM Originals and Veiled Rebel.

On Saturday's episode, Dixon appeared on the pre-recorded semi-final in a ruffled yellow dress and a bright gold necklace with a huge BLM pendant.

This comes after ITV 'stood with Diversity' as they featured adverts in national newspapers in support of the controversial Black Lives Matter-inspired Britain's Got Talent dance.

Britain's Got Talent fans have taken to Twitter to praise the star for making a bold statement with her jewellery, sending a powerful symbolic message to the shows viewers.

One wrote: 'Big props to Alesha Dixon wearing a BLM necklace on BGT. If anyone has any issues with it then they don't deserve human rights #BLM #bgtsemifinals.'

See other fans comments below.

Alesha Dixon said #BlackLivesMatter literally with her chest... pic.twitter.com/obFq7Ot4YL — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) September 20, 2020

I can already smell the ofcom complaints about to come in because of Alesha Dixon’s necklace 🙄. Get a grip people #BGT — Hannah (@hannahdoth) September 19, 2020

queen alesha dixon making racists mad by wearing a blm necklace #bgt pic.twitter.com/ZOdhzosnNc — 𝕕𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖𝕝 | #blacklivesmatter ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@lgbtvelour) September 19, 2020

Alesha Dixon wearing a BLM necklace is such a power move and I am HERE for it 😂🙌🏻 #BGT #BritainsGotTalent — faith ♥ (@faithbxx) September 19, 2020

