Black Pound Day UK 2020: What is it, how to get involved, dates & more
15 July 2020, 17:20
UK Rapper Swiss has created 'Black Pound Day' in order to celebrate and support black-owned businesses. Find out more here!
Black Pound Day was initiated by Swiss – a former member of So Solid Crew. The UK rap legend created the campaign to celebrate and support black-owned businesses.
Since the Black Lives Matter movement has become prevalent in the mainstream, many people are finding ways to uplift, support and give back to the black community.
Black Pound Day is a great way to show solidarity and progressively enhance income within black-owned businesses.
Find out more about Black Pound Day campaign below.
What is Black Pound Day?
UK rapper Swiss created Black Pound Day in order to celebrate black-owned businesses.
The idea is to rotate money flow and give back to the black community by supporting black-owned businesses financially.
Black Pound Day is a direct response to racism and systematic structures – which ultimately creates more challenges for black people to own and sustain businesses.
Swiss was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement following the tragic May 25th killing of George Floyd – an unarmed 46-year-old man.
The rapper made the decision to build the economy amongst black-owned businesses in the UK.
In an Instagram post, Swiss wrote ‘With the recent unfortunate events I could foresee my community plunging into another cycle of historical trauma. I wanted to somehow repurpose that energy into a positive outcome.'
'Black Pound Day was the result of that motivation.’
He continued ‘Black Pound Day is a real solution-based community-empowering campaign and motivating endeavour that will leave a better infrastructure for the next generation to walk into.'
Swiss added 'The day will provide the community with self-pride and a routined spending structure to move forward and close the product to consumer loop.
‘The community will gain greater knowledge to be able to access and invest in black business.'
'The vision of Black Pound Day is to empower the community to create a new economy which will in turn underpin our long-term financial growth and infrastructure.’
Swiss also payed a powerful tribute to George Floyd in his song "Can't Breathe" below.
When is Black Pound Day?
Swiss' campaign is set to be a monthly event designed to encourage people to buy products or services from those companies in the UK.
The first Black Pound Day commenced on Saturday 27th June 2019 and was a complete success.
See upcoming Black Pound Day dates below.
#BlackPoundDay— BlackPoundDay (@BlackPoundDay) July 9, 2020
2020 calendar - put these dates in ✍🏿✍🏾✍🏽✍🏼✍🏻✍
Did somebody say: Group spending structure?
Black businesses should sign up to our web - directory, the largest black business directory in the UK https://t.co/Entj5Xc4L7 pic.twitter.com/p5mrtxyJWo
-
How do I get involved and support Black Pound Day?
Swiss has listed five things we can all do to support Black Pound Day
1.Buy from Black-owned businesses
2.Take a photo of the purchase or business
3.Post on social media using the hashtag #BlackPoundDay
4.Big up your experience on your stories
5.Recommend the business to a friend
You can also visit the official website blackpoundday.uk. If you head over to the ‘shop’ tab, you can search what item/service you want, while being able to filter options based on your location.
A list of black-owned businesses will then appear in your area.
