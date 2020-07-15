Black Pound Day UK 2020: What is it, how to get involved, dates & more

What is Black Pound Day?

UK rapper Swiss created Black Pound Day in order to celebrate black-owned businesses.

The idea is to rotate money flow and give back to the black community by supporting black-owned businesses financially.

Black Pound Day is a direct response to racism and systematic structures – which ultimately creates more challenges for black people to own and sustain businesses.

Swiss was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement following the tragic May 25th killing of George Floyd – an unarmed 46-year-old man.

The rapper made the decision to build the economy amongst black-owned businesses in the UK.

In an Instagram post, Swiss wrote ‘With the recent unfortunate events I could foresee my community plunging into another cycle of historical trauma. I wanted to somehow repurpose that energy into a positive outcome.'

'Black Pound Day was the result of that motivation.’

He continued ‘Black Pound Day is a real solution-based community-empowering campaign and motivating endeavour that will leave a better infrastructure for the next generation to walk into.'

Swiss added 'The day will provide the community with self-pride and a routined spending structure to move forward and close the product to consumer loop.

‘The community will gain greater knowledge to be able to access and invest in black business.'

'The vision of Black Pound Day is to empower the community to create a new economy which will in turn underpin our long-term financial growth and infrastructure.’

Swiss also payed a powerful tribute to George Floyd in his song "Can't Breathe" below.