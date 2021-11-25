Ahmaud Arbery murder: What could be the sentences be? What are the charges?

25 November 2021, 14:36

How long will the three men found guilty in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery spend in prison? Here's everything we know...

A jury found three white Georgia men guilty of an array of charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery on Wednesday (Nov 24).

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot on 23 February 2020 during a confrontation with Travis and Gregory McMichael and their neighbour, William Bryan.

The three US white men have been found guilty of killing Abery while he was on a jog – a case that became a rallying cry to racial justice protesters.

But how long will Ahmaud Arbery's murderers spend in jail?

  1. What are the charges of the three men found guilty in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery?

    Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan each faced a total of nine counts.

    The counts include: one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

    The jury found Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery, guilty on all charges.
    According to USA Today, Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery, was found guilty on all charges by the jury.

    Gregory McMichael was found guilty on all charges except for the malice murder charge.

    The jury said Gregory McMichael was not guilty of malice murder, as McMichael did not deliberately intend to kill Arbery or did not have "an abandoned and malignant heart."

    Jurors also said that Bryan was not guilty of malice murder either.

    Bryan was convicted on six of the nine counts, which included three counts of felony murder.

    He was also found not guilty of the first count of assault, when Travis McMichael pointed a shotgun at Arbery – meaning Bryan also wasn't guilty of felony murder on that count.

    However, jurors still found Bryan guilty on the three other felonies which meant he is still guilty of felony murder.

  2. How long could the three men spend in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery?

    Following the guilty verdict, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley did not immediately schedule a sentencing date.

    The sentence for felony murder and malice murder is the same, with the minimum penalty being life in prison.

    The judge is responsible for deciding whether the life in prison sentence comes with or without the possibility of parole.

    If the possibility of parole is granted, a person convicted of murder must serve 30 years before becoming eligible for it.

    Each count of aggravated assault carries a prison sentence of at least one year but not more than 20 years.

    Prosecutors did not ask for death penalty for any of the defendants.

    False imprisonment is served by a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.

    Attorneys for the defendants told reporters they intend to appeal.

