Ahmaud Arbery murder: What could be the sentences be? What are the charges?

How long will the three men found guilty in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery spend in prison? Here's everything we know...

A jury found three white Georgia men guilty of an array of charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery on Wednesday (Nov 24).

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot on 23 February 2020 during a confrontation with Travis and Gregory McMichael and their neighbour, William Bryan.

On February 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old Black man, was murdered in Satilla Shores, a neighbourhood in Glynn County, Georgia, United States.

The three US white men have been found guilty of killing Abery while he was on a jog – a case that became a rallying cry to racial justice protesters.

But how long will Ahmaud Arbery's murderers spend in jail?