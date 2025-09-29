Black History Month on Capital XTRA 2025: Everything you need to know

From extra special celebrity guests to legendary specialist shows, here is everything happening on-air during Black History Month.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Black History Month is taking over this October in a month that is celebrating “Standing Firm in Power and Pride”, and Capital XTRA is no different.

Celebrating Black history and how far we have come is super important to us as a station, so we want to reflect that with our own twist.

Alongside our usual programming of the best Hip-Hop and RnB vibes, we have a little bit of extra flavour.

From podcasts to on-air specials, we have it all for you!

So, here’s a list of everything that you need to know about.

Black History Month on Capital XTRA Breakfast

Music That Made Us Selector

The Music That Made Us Selector returns again to spotlight the biggest and most impactful tracks that have influenced both us as a station and you as the listeners; however, it brings a new, fresher twist.

Every Wednesday on Breakfast, two of our very own Capital XTRA presenters will go head-to-head, picking an iconic track that they feel has shaped their lives as DJs.

A poll will be posted over on our official Instagram @CapitalXTRA, so that you can get involved and pick which track gets the play that day.

Music That Made Us Selector. Picture: Global

Black History Month Champions

Another returning feature is that of the Black History Month Champions podcast, but for 2025’s theme of ‘Standing in pride and power,’ it has had a little revamp.

All throughout October, Breakfast hosts Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie will be reflecting on some of the greatest icons that have come before us, spotlighting the incredible feats they have achieved.

In addition to historical icons, we have extra special celebrity guests in the studio every Friday, for in-depth interviews highlighting their career successes and journey, and you can catch these all on Global Player as well as our social channels.

Tuesday Trivia

The familiar weekly quiz will still remain, but with a twist.

An extra special celebrity quiz master will be quizzing Robert & Shayna on all things Black History.

Whether that be music specific, pop-culture based, or the more challenging task of history, it will have it all.

So, make sure you lock in to test your own knowledge.

Black History Month. Picture: Global

Black History Month on Capital XTRA Evenings

Old School vs New School

Every single night on Evenings this BHM, Kamilla Rose will be delving into some of the biggest tracks of this generation, and what older iconic samples they come from.

Looking into the OG track, Kamilla will give both tracks a play to see how each sample has been used!

Music That Made Us - Decades

Putting their own fresh twist on the Breakfast segment, Evenings will be taking us era-by-era, decade-by-decade through some of the biggest tunes ever!

Every Tuesday night, Kamilla will be serving up not just the vibes but also giving a rundown of the background of the songs.

Whether it is a legendary record it broke, or an interesting background to how it was made, you have to tune in to find out those nuggets of information to some of the legendary songs.

Homegrown Selector through the decades

Our Homegrown Selector isn’t going anywhere this October, but instead is taking inspiration from our Music That Made Us through the Decades.

This Black History Month, every Thursday will be taken over by an extra-special DJ, crafting a well-curated mix spotlighting one decade at a time.

From the 90s all the way through to the present day, listen in to see if your favorite tracks are given a spin.

That is all for now, but there is a whole lot more to come with our October plans, with some extra special specialist shows

Make sure you keep updated with all things Capital XTRA this Black History Month on-air and online!