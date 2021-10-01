20 songs to make you feel empowered during Black History Month

20 songs to make you feel empowered during Black History Month. Picture: YouTube

Blast your speakers with these powerful and uplifting songs to listen to, in celebration of Black History Month!

October is Black History Month, and we're celebrating it in major ways on Capital XTRA. We've put together the ultimate BHM playlist to make you feel empowered during this month!

From Aretha Franklin to Stormzy, we have an electric playlist of songs with powerful messages from Black artists.

Celebrating Black History Month on Capital XTRA throughout October. Picture: Global

The songs' themes are a celebration of Black joy, Black love, Black excellence and have an uplifting tone.

So, with that being said, get your headphones or speakers ready to enjoy this playlist!