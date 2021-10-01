20 songs to make you feel empowered during Black History Month
1 October 2021, 18:39
Blast your speakers with these powerful and uplifting songs to listen to, in celebration of Black History Month!
October is Black History Month, and we're celebrating it in major ways on Capital XTRA. We've put together the ultimate BHM playlist to make you feel empowered during this month!
From Aretha Franklin to Stormzy, we have an electric playlist of songs with powerful messages from Black artists.
The songs' themes are a celebration of Black joy, Black love, Black excellence and have an uplifting tone.
So, with that being said, get your headphones or speakers ready to enjoy this playlist!
Stormzy - Superheroes
ENNY ft. Amia Brave - Peng Black Girls
Shae Universe ft. Kojey Radical - Royalty
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - Brown Skin Girl
Tupac - Dear Mama
Kendrick Lamar - Alright
Dave - Black
Janelle Monáe - 'Americans'
Aretha Franklin - Respect
James Brown - Say It Loud
Nas - I Can
Jaheim - Fabulous
India.Arie - Brown Skin
Sam Cooke - A Change is Gonna Come
Lia Renee Dior ft. the Ladies of the Lovin Movement - Good Morning
Christopher Martin - I'm A Big Deal
Chronixx - Black is Beautiful
Brown Sugar - Black Pride
Che Lingo - Black Girl Magic
Public Enemy - Fight The Power