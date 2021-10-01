20 songs to make you feel empowered during Black History Month

1 October 2021, 18:39

20 songs to make you feel empowered during Black History Month
Blast your speakers with these powerful and uplifting songs to listen to, in celebration of Black History Month!

October is Black History Month, and we're celebrating it in major ways on Capital XTRA. We've put together the ultimate BHM playlist to make you feel empowered during this month!

10 series' and movies starring Black actors to watch on Netflix

From Aretha Franklin to Stormzy, we have an electric playlist of songs with powerful messages from Black artists.

Celebrating Black History Month on Capital XTRA throughout October.
Celebrating Black History Month on Capital XTRA throughout October. Picture: Global

The songs' themes are a celebration of Black joy, Black love, Black excellence and have an uplifting tone.

So, with that being said, get your headphones or speakers ready to enjoy this playlist!

  1. Stormzy - Superheroes

  2. ENNY ft. Amia Brave - Peng Black Girls

  3. Shae Universe ft. Kojey Radical - Royalty

  4. Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - Brown Skin Girl

  5. Tupac - Dear Mama

  6. Kendrick Lamar - Alright

  7. Dave - Black

  8. Janelle Monáe - 'Americans'

  9. Aretha Franklin - Respect

  10. James Brown - Say It Loud

  11. Nas - I Can

  12. Jaheim - Fabulous

  13. India.Arie - Brown Skin

  14. Sam Cooke - A Change is Gonna Come

  15. Lia Renee Dior ft. the Ladies of the Lovin Movement - Good Morning

  16. Christopher Martin - I'm A Big Deal

  17. Chronixx - Black is Beautiful

  18. Brown Sugar - Black Pride

  19. Che Lingo - Black Girl Magic

  20. Public Enemy - Fight The Power

