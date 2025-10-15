Are Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian back together & when did they break up?

Are Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian back together & when did they break up? Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have one daughter together, Dream Kardashian. Their relationship was drama-filled, with Blac Chyna having an awkward connection with Kylie Jenner, and a very dramatic ending – But now it seems the pair could be back together? Here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Blac Chyna, also known as Angela White, and Rob Kardashian have sparked dating rumours, after years of separation and co-parenting their daughter, Dream Kardashian, despite the influencer having a rocky relationship with the Kardashian family.

The celebrity couple first began dating back in 2016, them having a rather drama-filled relationship.

Rob’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, was dating Tyga at the time the couple first made it official.

Tyga was Chyna’s most recent ex-boyfriend as well as her baby daddy, making for a rather awkward dynamic.

It wasn’t until later that the Kardashian family fully embraced the model; however, the fast relationship accelerated rather quickly, ultimately going down in a messy fallout.

But now, after years of drama and separation, are they back together?

Chyna recently ended her engagement to Derrick Millano after being together for two years, so could this be her next relationship?

Here are all the details.

Are Rob Kardashian and Black Chyna back together?

On October 14th, Chyna took to her Instagram to post a series of photos in a very fashionable outfit.

It is the caption to the post that has got the Internet in a chokehold, though.

She wrote: “This love is forever @robkardashianofficial.”

This has led fans to believe that their relationship could be back on!

wait…blac chyna and rob kardashian are back together..? pic.twitter.com/wnRr6IFCNd — 166X (@1bbxo) October 15, 2025

Although fans are split on their opinions.

Some are happy for the couple, while others are concerned, considering the dramatic nature of their relationship in the past.

One fan commented: “We didn’t see this coming 👀🥰what is meant for you will come back to you.”

Another wrote: “Here we go with this again 😂😂.”

When did Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian break up?

Chyna and Rob’s relationship was one that accelerated very quickly.

They initially went public in January of 2016, getting engaged in March of the same year and announcing their pregnancy in May.

The couple later split in December 2016, following cheating allegations against the influencer; however, they seemed to reconcile in January of 2017 for their anniversary, although it is not clear if this was them getting back together officially.

Then followed months of drama, including custody battles, lawsuits, and abuse allegations from both parties.

Despite all of the drama between the Kardashian clan and Black Chyna, by early 2019, the couple seemingly adopted a healthy co-parenting relationship.

But now it seems they could be officially back together 8 years on!