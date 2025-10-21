Blac Chyna addresses Rob Kardashian relationship reconciliation rumours

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian seemed to share that they were finally getting back together after 8 years of separation. Angela White has now given a bit more insight into their relationship. Here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian seemed to be back together after an announcement on the influencer's Instagram page, and now she has spoken out for the first time.

On October 14th, Chyna shared a series of photos featuring her posing, but it was the caption that got people talking.

She wrote: “This love is forever @robkarsahianofficial.”

This was controversial news considering the tumultuous nature of their relationship when they were originally together in 2016.

But now, Rob’s ex-partner has spoken out on their current dynamic.

She said: “We’re healing, and we’re communicating, and we’re just going with the flow.”

She added: “And if God willing it will be something.”

This is great news for fans of the couple, as they both are reportedly working on themselves and their relationship.

“We’re healing, we’re communicating, and we’re just going with the flow. We’re taking our time. I’m excited. He’s my person”



-Blac Chyna on the topic of getting back together with Rob Kardashian



The celebrity couple, when they initially were together, hard-launched, got engaged, had their daughter, Dream Kardashian, and broke up all within the space of a year.

The pair definitely seemed to be drawn to the drama, but even with the drama and time apart, their love seems to have lasted.

Rob is a rather private individual, despite being part of one of the biggest celebrity households in the world.

He only really stepped out when it was an event for Blac Chyna, or for his ststers, him not being seen in recent years.

The reality star was shockingly revealed to be in the latest installment of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, featured in the upcoming season's trailers.

Both Chyna and Rob’s daughter, Dream (8), is a the centre of fans’ minds as they are excited to hopefully see the family back together.

One fan commented: “It seems like they’re both in much better places emotionally, and Angela is sober, so if it works, good for them.

Another wrote: “Rob is a sweetheart he’s worth a second chance.”