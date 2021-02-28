The car Biggie Smalls was shot dead in was sold for a staggering amount

Biggie Smalls' car went for an unbelievable amount of money. Picture: Getty/PA

The Notorious B.I.G was shot in a drive-by shooting, and the famous GMC SUV he was killed in has been sold for a huge amount of money in recent years.

A new Netflix documentary titled Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is set to drop on March 1st and has fans excited for the latest telling of the rapper’s life.

The film will dive into the life and death of The Notorious B.I.G and will include interviews with his family members and close friends, including collaborator and mentor, Diddy.

Many fans of the hip hop legend will know that he was shot in a drive-by shooting after leaving an award show in 1997, but what happened to the car he was killed in?

It turns out Biggie’s SUV ended up being sold for a staggering amount of money.

The 1997 Soul Train Music Awards was Biggie's last public appearance. Picture: Getty

Taking it back to the night of his untimely death, Biggie had attended the Soul Train Music Awards on March 9, 1997 and after leaving, his car stopped at a red light.

Whilst sitting in the passenger’s seat, another car pulled up beside his and fired bullets into the car, with four hitting the hip hop artist in the chest, and the fourth being fatal.

The ‘Juicy’ artist was pronounced dead roughly half an hour later.

It wasn’t until 2017 that Biggie’s former car was brought into conversation again, after it was reported that the green SUV he was shot in, went on sale for a whopping $1.5 million (£1.06 million) at auction, and was sold for just that.

Biggie Smalls was shot dead in a GMC SUV. Picture: PA

According to TMZ, the 1997 GMC Suburban had been sold to a family in Los Angeles around 20 years prior, with the buyers unaware of its previous ownership.

It apparently wasn’t until they got a phone call from the LAPD in 2005 that they learnt about the history of it.

You’d think the obvious bullet-riddled door would give it away, right? Well, it turns out the door was actually replaced before they purchased it, so they never would've guessed.

One thing that the car did still have, though, was the bullet hole in the seatbelt, which is a very chilling thought.

