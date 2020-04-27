Notorious B.I.G ‘lost’ verse uncovered for first time in rare song snippet

Rapper Biggie shows off his rapping skills in unheard verse. Picture: Getty

Late rapper Biggie shows off his flows and lyrics in an unheard verse, which was released posthumously.

Biggie will always have a major impact in the hip-hop music scene, despite no longer being with us. The New York rap legend's music lives on, and there is always new music to look forward to.

This time, NYC producer Statik Selektah decided to come through and drop a bomb on us in the form of a new Biggie verse.

On Sunday night (Apr 26) Selektah took to Instagram to revealed the record acknowledging that even the biggest Biggie stans probably don’t know this verse.

Over some sampled production from Statik, Biggie lays down his signature flow and delivers his story-tellin' rhymes.

The producer captioned the post of the snippet "Some new Biggie for you? (Bored on a Sunday)."

Nothing that "Even the biggest Notorious fans prob don’t know this verse. Salute @everydayisacanvas for the reminder."

In the track, Biggie can be heard rapping the lyrics “steps out the pad with a duffle bag, all the guns I had/ Sippin grandad, ‘bout to make these mamas sad” to kick off his verse."

Released on Biggie's Audiomack, fans can listen to the unreleased verse here.

One fan wrote "Definitely never heard this before" underneath the post. Another Instagram user wrote "The swing is crazy".

The unreleased verse seems to have derived from creative director Joe Lyons, who will be hosting a Biggie Smalls live show on Instagram on May 14th, including unreleased songs and verses.

“I’m excited to announce that on May 14th, here on #Instagramlive I will be doing a session of my most rare #biggiesmalls aka #notoriousbig demos and freestyles."

Lyons continued "I have one of the most complete collections of his #recordings that exists and I will be playing early versions that many people have never heard before."

"If you are a huge fan and collector of Biggie’s music you likely have heard most of these tracks, but tune in for a trip down memory lane to the early 90s when #nychiphop ruled,” he wrote.

See post above.