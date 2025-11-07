Big Sean shuts down ‘new girlfriend’ rumours

Big Sean shuts down ‘new girlfriend’ rumours. Picture: Getty Images

Big Sean has hit back at the rumours of him having a new girlfriend, shortly after his reported breakup from Jhene Aiko. But what exactly did he have to say? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s reported breakup has shocked fans over the past week, with rumours of the rapper moving on with a ‘new girlfriend’ adding to the drama of it all.

The couple had been together for almost 10 years, following the hip-hop artist's previous high-profile relationships with Ariana Grande and Naya Rivera.

On November 5th, a clip from a stream featuring the ‘Bounce Back’ rapper went viral with accusations of him arriving with a new girl.

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko. Picture: Alamy

In the video, which was originally recorded shortly before the news of the split broke, a mysterious, unnamed woman was seen standing super-close to the rapper, causing fans to suspect that perhaps he had moved on.

But now, Sean has spoken out for the first time since the breakup, seemingly confirming the split did happen, but denying allegations of a new girlfriend.

He wrote in the comments below the clipped video, putting the rumours to bed.

After 10 years and a child, Big Sean allegedly dumps Jhené Aiko without ever marrying her—and already has a new supermodel girlfriend! 👀 pic.twitter.com/r5tlzn0mMf — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) November 5, 2025

He said: "Yeah, unfortunately, I never met this person in my life lol. The girl was standing next to @hitboy who is cut out the video.”

Sean continued: “I don’t know why the f*** she was close to me though. I didn’t see it at all ‘til I saw this video and can understand the frustrations, smh. But I don’t even know this person at all.”

This seems to clear up any fake news surrounding the rapper being in a new relationship.

However, this does seem to be the first confirmation from either of the musicians about the breakup.