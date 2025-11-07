Big Sean shuts down ‘new girlfriend’ rumours

7 November 2025, 12:14

Big Sean shuts down ‘new girlfriend’ rumours
Big Sean shuts down ‘new girlfriend’ rumours. Picture: Getty Images

Big Sean has hit back at the rumours of him having a new girlfriend, shortly after his reported breakup from Jhene Aiko. But what exactly did he have to say? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s reported breakup has shocked fans over the past week, with rumours of the rapper moving on with a ‘new girlfriend’ adding to the drama of it all.

The couple had been together for almost 10 years, following the hip-hop artist's previous high-profile relationships with Ariana Grande and Naya Rivera.

On November 5th, a clip from a stream featuring the ‘Bounce Back’ rapper went viral with accusations of him arriving with a new girl.

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko
Big Sean & Jhené Aiko. Picture: Alamy

In the video, which was originally recorded shortly before the news of the split broke, a mysterious, unnamed woman was seen standing super-close to the rapper, causing fans to suspect that perhaps he had moved on.

But now, Sean has spoken out for the first time since the breakup, seemingly confirming the split did happen, but denying allegations of a new girlfriend.

He wrote in the comments below the clipped video, putting the rumours to bed.

He said: "Yeah, unfortunately, I never met this person in my life lol. The girl was standing next to @hitboy who is cut out the video.”

Sean continued: “I don’t know why the f*** she was close to me though. I didn’t see it at all ‘til I saw this video and can understand the frustrations, smh. But I don’t even know this person at all.”

This seems to clear up any fake news surrounding the rapper being in a new relationship.

However, this does seem to be the first confirmation from either of the musicians about the breakup.

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko
Big Sean & Jhené Aiko. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Inside Cardi B’s divorce from Offset & how much spousal support she’ll pay

Inside Cardi B’s divorce settlement with Offset & how much spousal support she’ll pay

SZA finally weighs in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef

SZA finally weighs in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef

What are Nara Smith’s children’s names with Lucky Blue Smith?

What are Nara Smith’s children’s names with Lucky Blue Smith?

Big Sean's dating history: From 'new girlfriend' to Jhene Aiko

Big Sean's dating history: From 'new girlfriend' to Jhene Aiko

Trending

Capital XTRA Comedy Club

Capital XTRA Comedy Club 2025 Photos & Videos: What went down?

Who is Summer Walker’s boyfriend? Dating history from baby daddy to new man

Who is Summer Walker’s boyfriend? Dating history from baby daddy to new man

Who is Summer Walker's 'husband' on 'Finally Over It' album cover?

Who is Summer Walker's 'husband' on 'Finally Over It' album cover?

Drake set to release new album 'Iceman'

Drake new album ‘Iceman’: Name, release date, features and all the clues

Drake's latest 'Iceman' clue has fans guessing release date

Drake's latest 'Iceman' clue has fans guessing release date

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working