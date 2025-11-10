Big Sean defends Jhene Aiko amid speculation about their split

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have spoken out for the first time since their alleged split. The ex-couple has commented not on their own breakup but on the singer’s previous marriage to Dot da Genius. Here is everything you need to know.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko were one of the music industry’s most loved couples, with the news of an alleged breakup causing shock waves – but now they have both spoken for the first time, not on the split, but rather on Jhene’s marriage to ex-husband, Dot Da Genius.

The couple has been together for almost 10 years and has one child together, their son, Noah (3).

Whilst news of their supposed split hasn’t yet been confirmed clearly by either musician, they have cleared up rumours surrounding the beginning of their relationship.

When they first started dating, some people suspected that there was an overlap with the ‘Sativa’ singer’s marriage and her new man.

She originally filed for divorce in early 2016, getting with the rapper shortly after in the same year, with some fans theorising that the singer had cheated on Dot da Genius, and then moved on.

However, they have both broken their silence to firmly shut this down.

A post on Twitter claimed that the RnB singer had cheated on her husband with Sean, ending the post with ‘once a cheater always a cheater’.

Sean didn’t like this speculation and replied, he wrote: “On some real s**t, I don’t like this energy. I don’t mind whoever saying wild shit about me cause I have a sense of humor n don’t give a f**k. It’s frustrating havin people say negative things towards her though. God Bless.”

Next came Jhene’s reply, putting all of the swirling negativity to rest.

She said: “Let’s wrap this up! Me and Dot eloped in Vegas after a few months of dating while I was still grieving the death of my brother. Dot did not abuse me and is not a bad guy. We had a short back and forth on Twitter that created rumors, but ultimately separated amicably due to the realization we were practically strangers who made an impulsive decision.”

So that is that! Both of the celebs broke their silence to shut down the lies.

However, neither Sean nor Jhene seemed to deny the split, which some fans think is confirmation that they have broken up, although this has not been officially announced.

It does seem however, that they have respect for each other still, with the rapper being quite firm with how the internet was speaking about the mother of his child.